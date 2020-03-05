The first time I put on a pair of snow skis was the winter of 1972 while away at a New England boarding school. I bought them in Dedham, Mass., while visiting a classmate buddy over a weekend. The guy who sold me the skis sized me up immediately as an ignorant Southern kid who didn’t know anything and assured me that he had just the right thing for a beginner — a pair of downhill Volkls that were well over six feet in length.
Unbeknownst to me, beginners would use shorter skis for better control and, what’s more, there was a general trend toward shorter skis even among experienced skiers. The boots (Langes — he sold me those, too) had short, stiff upper cuffs that were not only dangerous, but offered very little control over skis that were going to be difficult to control anyway.
In other words, I was sold equipment that was antiquated and obsolete even at the time and not moving off the racks. Oh well, live and learn.
And frankly, I was fortunate to do both. Wiping out almost from the get go, I fell off a T-bar on Day 1 at the foot of one of the lifts at Loon Mountain, N.H., grabbed onto my half of the “T” and literally let it drag me up the side of the mountain. The people behind me loved it while getting a good laugh and cheering at the same time.
There was no way for me to control the skis as a beginner, thus leaving two outcomes: Going straight down the mountain and having spectacular crashes. Incredibly, this went on for several years, during which time things got a little better technique-wise — emphasis on little — and except for one pretty bad ankle sprain no significant injuries. How or why, only God knows.
During college, I upgraded the equipment and, presto, could suddenly ski. None of that fancy parallel edging stuff, but slip-sliding around and having a ball. Very comfortable on the intermediate blue square slopes and would even tackle the occasional and more advanced black diamond slopes as long as there weren’t too many moguls. The last time I skied — well, until recently — was 27 years ago at Snowbird, Utah, while attending an academic conference.
In what has got to be one of the most impulsive and ill-planned trips in the annals of travel history, I recently convinced my wife to take a direct flight to Denver for a long weekend so we could drive to Vail, Colo., for exceptional skiing and scenery and then turn right around and come home late Sunday evening.
Note to the wise: You probably don’t want to do that, even though impulsivity can be a fun distraction. Twenty percent of people who suddenly ascend to an elevation in excess of 8,000 feet (Vail is 8,150 feet) are prone to some manifestation of altitude sickness. A certain percentage of folks who suddenly ascend to 10,000 feet are prone to high altitude pulmonary edema — a serious and potentially fatal condition. Remember that when you fly to Cusco (11,150 feet), Peru, en route to Machu Picchu.
Guess who got sick with headaches, nausea and vomiting once we got to Vail? It wasn’t me, if that helps. So, guys, do you see where this is going? Not good. Fortunately, our hotel was prepared for that sort of thing and had an “Oxygen Bar,” which was very helpful, along with portable and disposable Oxishot canisters that can be purchased through local retailers. But that wasn’t helpful enough to get susceptible individuals out onto the slopes inside 24 hours of arrival.
So it was with extreme humility that I accepted the gracious invitation to head out alone the following morning and have a go of it. Skiing has changed a lot in 27 years. Back then, no one wore helmets; now everybody does (in no small part due to Sonny Bono’s and Natasha Richardson’s fatal and ski-related head injuries.) Boots are supportive, strong and comfortable, and the skis high-tech and responsive.
The Vail Village is quaint, attractive, (expensive), with an Alpine architectural feel. The ski complex is huge and beautiful with stunning vistas. As luck would have it, the weather was on the warmer side (hovering around freezing and even warmer at the base), and the skies were a cloudless royal blue, providing a backdrop to the snow and winter evergreens which, in addition to the temperature and absence of wind, created picture perfect conditions.
More amazing was that I recovered most of my ski legs by the end of the outing — most, I should say, but not all. So that means we need to go back at some point and try again, right?
This, of course, would require considerable negotiation for obvious reasons, not the least of which being that if an important member of the traveling party had a recurrence we would have to turn around and come back home even though it usually takes about three days to acclimate.
So take my advice, fellows. (And it might be you who gets sick, by the way, and not your significant other.) Don’t plan a three-day trip. Plan a week. Spend two or three days in Denver or Boulder (or wherever) and then spend a day or two climbing the mountain. Stay hydrated, rest, no alcohol (a tough ask for some of you derelicts). And then let the fun begin.