Merry Second Day of Christmas everyone and I hope a couple of turtle doves are perched outside your window. As everyone can certainly appreciate, now is the time of year when people like to cook (and eat.)
Only recently has our family gotten wrapped up in the cast iron skillet craze, though, and how beautifully the heat is distributed, thus allowing eager chefs to sear this and that to perfection. We’ve even got friends who look for antique collectibles such as Griswold products as sort of a fun hobby. (Movie enthusiasts will recognize the timeliness during the Holidays of mentioning anything Griswold.)
I’ve personally never really liked working with cast iron products because they’re hard to clean and generally high maintenance. But then again, are they? The reason why I ask is because during our recent trip to Nashville we ate lunch at a nice restaurant with a very casual ambiance and excellent food.
There was counter service right next to the kitchen, where we happened to be seated, and I couldn’t help but notice that a couple of their ancient cast iron skillets appeared to have a layer of concreted black sediment affixed to the cooking surface of each pan.
I later mentioned this to a friend in Charleston who’s a cast iron enthusiast after introducing into conversation the concept of “seasoning” a frying pan. By all assumptions, I told him, the frying pans we saw in Nashville were seasoned and looked like they got that way from never being cleaned.
“You’re right,” he said. “Don’t you know that seasoning a frying pan means you don’t clean it?” He was joking — at least to some extent — but nonetheless his observation made me realize that my complaint of cast iron material being a pain to clean was invalid and unnecessary. Why? Because by working that hard I was inherently messing with the seasoning process.
The cardinal infraction was immersing the pan in soap and water and using a Brillo Pad or something similar to scrape the surface clean. The correct way to treat a cast iron skillet, he told me, is to scrape off retained food particles with a spatula or other suitable metallic or scraping instrument (without using soap or water) and then to rub the pan down with olive oil. And that’s it.
“Suppose you can’t get all the food off the surface of the pan?” I asked him. For particularly troublesome surfaces, he’d either put the pan back on the burner and literally burn everything to charred smithereens and then repeat the scraping and oiling process, or put the pan in the oven, turn the dial to “Clean,” and voila, followed by the same steps.
At that point our conversation was interrupted and I didn’t get to ask any more questions, the most obvious of which would have been: “Does seasoning a frying pan really make food taste better, or is it more an excuse for guys to use olive oil instead of elbow grease?”
Questions of sanitation might arise, yet one could reasonably argue that retained food particles have been removed and assume that organisms exposed to such extreme heat would not survive. Does a seasoned pan help in any way with heat distribution? With making it easier to use a spatula to flip an egg, for example? These are the types of burning questions that keep me up at night while parsing through the nuances of cast iron skillet cooking versus Teflon.
At any rate, as we’re relative novices to this particular style of cooking, an early success story just recently was preparing and thoroughly enjoying something off the skillet that I haven’t had in a long time: Fried corn bread! There’s nothing better — particularly with wild duck, rice and gravy, and some of the other choice delicacies this time of year, and with the further choice of ignoring caloric implications until January 2, 2020.
Happy New Year everybody!