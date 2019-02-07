I’ve more or less bumped into a handful of celebrity types over the years while enjoying the streets of New York. Being a Southerner of a certain age, it’s my tendency to at least look at people while walking along and exchange polite greetings where appropriate — or at least offer what I would consider a polite greeting where appropriate.
New Yorkers don’t necessarily like to engage in that sort of ritual, so it was interesting at least once to cross paths with a well-known individual on a relatively quiet day who looked me square in the eye, nodded pleasantly and kept going. Seems like a nice guy, I thought.
It was Tom Brokaw — the author and former "Today" show and "Nightly News" anchor who, at age 78, is still very capable of conjuring up interesting commentary for NBC when asked to do so. It has been a challenging few years for Brokaw, who received a very difficult malignant bone marrow diagnosis in 2012 (multiple myeloma) which, according to the Internal Medicine News website, has resulted in at least three years of chemotherapy, a spinal operation that took away 3 inches of height, monthly infusions of bone health supplements and various drugs to prevent infection.
On camera, Brokaw looks fine although seems to struggle a bit finding the energy to deliver his analysis and opinions. His formerly unblemished personal reputation was tarnished last spring in the sunset of his career while getting wrapped up in the #MeToo conversation and included among the over 260 celebrities, politicians, CEOs and other who have been accused of sexual misconduct since April 2017, when the movement exploded. Three women have said he made unwanted advances toward them.
The former anchorman angrily and emotionally denied the allegations and many of his former colleagues and associates (of either sex) have done their best to offer support and pay testament to his overall character.
Brokaw, as a leading journalist for one of the “Big Three” networks, would by any measure would be considered part of the mainstream media, meaning his interpretation and presentation of the news might be considered left of center. Generally well-liked and respected, his accomplishments were acknowledged by President Barack Obama in 2014, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
But none of that mattered a couple of Sundays ago on "Meet the Press," when Brokaw made the following observation as guest analyst concerning the subject of immigration:
"I also happen to believe that the Hispanics should work harder at assimilation. That's one of the things I've been saying for a long time," he said. "They ought not to be just codified in their communities, but make sure that all their kids are learning to speak English, and that they feel comfortable in their communities, and that's going to take outreach on both sides, frankly."
And — no surprise given the pejorative, judgmental, self-centered and hateful society we’ve either become or are in the process of becoming across the board — Brokaw, whose name has never had a whiff of bigotry or intolerance affiliated with it, is now, according to media reports, being assailed as a “xenophobe” (Democratic congressman Joaquin Castro) or otherwise lending “credence to white supremacist ideology” (according to a group called Latino Victory).
Of course it doesn’t help that Brokaw is an old white guy and therefore the embodiment of everything that’s wrong, including the apparently outrageous suggestion that immigrants might want to adapt to those American ideals and ways of life that presumably are sufficiently enticing as to make people want to pick up and move here.
But no, that would be considered nationalistic and Americanist — bad words by any standard these days — shameful, in fact. So much so that NBC and many other organizations and individuals would turn their backs on Brokaw who, under the weight of furious opprobrium, has sincerely apologized for being so insensitive and offensive.
The contrary view was expressed by columnist Rich Lowry in a thoughtful op-ed in the P&C in which he concluded that immigration with assimilation “is the opposite of xenophobia. It is an expression of a belief that they (immigrants) can be and should be fully part of the American mainstream.” A mainstream which, by the way, has been shaped by different languages, traditions and cultures to become something uniquely American.
Mr. Brokaw, in today’s world — and just because of who he is and the way he looks — cannot speak of Americanism or promote it in any way without the implied or definitive labeling (mostly by those who abhor labels) of being hateful and exclusionary. He can at least take solace in the timing of his 1998 best-selling book, "The Greatest Generation," which 21 years ago was well-received.
Nowadays it’s entirely conceivable he might not even find a publisher.