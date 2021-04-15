Gilbreth column: Book hobby lure for Beaufort day trip

Everybody needs to have a hobby of some sort besides the usual recreational outlets (hiking, golf, tennis, fishing and hunting) to stimulate the imagination and keep the mind active. There’s obviously nothing wrong with those activities. They’re fun, involve the outdoors and provide opportunities for exercise. For some, though, they may become a bit rote after a while (maybe not so much with anglers who have special gifts and visions which must be a constant source of intellectual amusement.)

If that were the case with golfers, they might make things more interesting by studying the history of the game, tinkering with their personal equipment or ever imagining technique improvements. Hikers and hunters, for example, could expand their understanding of the natural world through the study of botany, ornithology and other pursuits. And the same for fishermen through ichthyology, marine biology, meteorology and the customizing of personal lures, flies and so forth.

Or one could simply jump away from all that and do something totally unrelated, the possibilities of which are endless. A hobby fell into my lap over 30 years ago. It just sort of gradually happened, possibly inspired by Ken Burns’ "Civil War" documentary (1990), when flea markets and antiquarian bookstores were fairly commonplace, back before the age of smartphones and the internet.

It was great fun scouring around for (ideally first edition) Civil War history books and South Caroliniana. Before long I got interested in collecting Archibald Rutledge and Havilah Babcock, and later representative pieces from the 20th century’s most influential American authors. I felt something while holding a first edition American classic as I did when I was a boy holding a silver dollar or other coin no longer in circulation. That something was alive and energetic, like a tremor that would explode into shock waves and change the way people think and perceive things.

While living in Greenville, one of my favorite haunts was Robbins Rarities on Laurens Road. Mr. Robbins was a World War II Navy vet who served as a lieutenant in the Pacific Theater, later worked for Sears and founded the Greenville Better Business Bureau before opening an antiquarian bookstore as a retirement project, or perhaps “hobby,” if you will. One could get lost in the aisles of old books, amidst the musty and dusty bouquet of their time-worn pages.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

There was the Book Place on Millwood Avenue in Columbia, operated by Mr. Alvey, another WWII vet who served as a Marine in the Pacific Theater. Mr. Alvey was a wonderful man who, if I’m not mistaken, kept his bookstore running well past “retirement,” and loved it.

There are still a few bookstores around of that ilk, but not many. A good example of one though is the McIntosh Book Shoppe on Bay Street in Beaufort. From what I gather, people kind of look out for the Book Shoppe because they know it has become something of a unique survivor from an earlier era. We took a day trip there a few weeks ago, and by “there” I pretty much mean the Book Shoppe itself, while enjoying some of the other things Beaufort has to offer.

We got a couple of tips from a friend who grew up there, and he said to check out a building on Bay Street where his father had maintained an office. The building has possibly the oldest tabby/stucco siding anywhere in town. After finding a fortuitously available parking spot, we hopped out and there, right beside us, was the building and its ancient siding, a good portend of things to come.

This would include a random drop-in a few doors to the west at Rossignol’s, operated by Charles Aimar and his wife Ginger (nee Lachicotte). Rossignol’s is a beautiful little place that features unique gifts, jewelry, handbags, home accessories and stationary, but the remarkable thing is that Charles (who has a connection to the James Island Aimars) recalled meeting my wife decades ago and remembered her maiden name.

She took that as a personal complement of course, and why not? I took it as a personal complement myself, and why not? (I didn’t ask Ginger what she thought — JK.)

From there we walked a few more doors to the west and into the welcoming ambiance of the Book Shoppe and spent at least 90 minutes just sort of poking around and taking it all in — and spending a little money, which is what you’re supposed to do. After lunch at Wren and coffee at Common Ground, we headed back after a fun and productive visit — albeit brief — to beautiful Beaufort.