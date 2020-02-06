Gilbreth column: Big test of parallels in Harry and Meghan’s lives still to come

Comparisons are odious, as the old saying goes, yet it’s difficult not to look for parallels among the lives of Edward Albert Christian George Andrew Patrick David of the House of Windsor (otherwise known as King Edward VIII, later the Duke of Windsor) and Wallis Warfield Spencer Simpson (later the Duchess of Windsor) with those of Henry Charles Albert David (Prince “Harry,” the Duke of Sussex) and Meghan Markle (the Duchess of Sussex.)
In fact, comparisons of the current Duchess Meghan and the late Duchess Wallis are producing headlines in newspapers here and “across the pond,” with some articles detailing their similarities, including their appearance, while others counter that the only true likeness is their American citizenship.
Depending on what one reads, David, the Duke of Windsor, was either a great romantic who gave it all up in the name of love as a participant in the “Greatest Love Story Ever,” or a wishy-washy love sick loser who succumbed to the wiles of a domineering and ambitious woman while abandoning his duties and obligations as King of the UK and British Dominions — a sort of Ashley Wilkes type on estrogen (another odious comparison — and probably an unfair one). The Duke of Windsor as King Edward VIII reigned from 20 January, 1936 to 11 December, 1936, about eleven months in all.
The source material included here is from Wikipedia or Britain’s Daily Mail that in 2006 published excerpts from a publication titled “King’s Counselor: Abdication and War, The Dairies of “Tommy Lascelles,” who served as a royal aide to both the Duke of Windsor and King George VI.
Apparently, likable and engaging as a young man, the then Prince of Wales is said to have been a mediocre student and a decent athlete. At the outset of WWI he then joined the Grenadier Guards and wanted to move to the front. But the Secretary of State for War Lord Kitchener refused to allow it, thinking that if the prince were captured by the Germans there would be a multitude of complicated problems. Nonetheless, the prince visited the front when he could, witnessed trench warfare and earned the respect of his fellow soldiers. He was awarded the Military Cross in 1916.
After the war, he developed an irreverence for protocol, began a series of reckless love affairs (involving no shortage of married women) and George V, David’s father, is said to have not-so-secretly wished that the prince’s younger brother Albert (later George VI) would ascend to the throne instead.
The prince is said to have wounded his mother deeply when his younger brother John died from complications of epilepsy, writing her an insensitive letter that has since been lost. He tried apologizing, but the damage was done. When his father died, he was behooved to accept a job for which he had not adequately prepared and which many around him felt he did not really want.
By that time, Mrs. Simpson already had him under her thumb. The soon to be twice divorced American did not sit well with British Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin or Church of England clergy. (British media were largely mum on the affair, although foreign media reported widely on it). After a series of constitutional machinations, Baldwin presented the king with three options: Give up the idea of marriage, marry against his ministers’ wishes, or abdicate.
On 11 December, Edward (David) explained his decision to abdicate in a worldwide radio broadcast, famously saying, “I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as King as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love.” The two were married 3 June, 1937.
For her part, the Duchess of Windsor (Mrs. Simpson) may have been overly-vilified. Ambitious, yes, but said to be generally well liked by those who knew her, she was highly intelligent, well-educated, a decent human being overall and a brilliant conversationalist. Although some view her 1956 autobiography, “The Heart has its Reasons”, as a purposeful facelift of history, her words about the abdication seem compellingly genuine.
“Let me make myself clear,’ she writes. “I knew that in view of the enormous uproar of which I was the center, with the whole world seething with controversy and speculation about me, I was bound to be the target of every imaginable attack; and therefore I had tried to steel myself for what was certain to come. Still, the enormity of the hatred I had aroused and the distorted image of me that seemed to be forming in minds everywhere went way beyond anything I had anticipated, even in my most depressed moments.”
Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is not the King of England and as a starter cannot and really should not be compared to the once king, the Duke of Windsor. Harry watched his mother mercilessly hounded by the media, lost her when he was 12, served honorably in the military, made a few youthful missteps here and there, and yet was described by Royal biographer Robert Johnson in an Amazon Prime documentary as “the most natural and honestly open person who is a member of the royal family at this moment in time.” In short, people like Harry.
He, too, married an American divorcee out of love, but unlike his great, great uncle, this marriage took place amid a national celebration. Meghan’s mixed lineage further seemed to be a collateral PR master stroke in the age of diversity enhancement and perhaps adding social relevance to the royal family. But the Duke now perceives his wife as being mistreated by the media as his mother was and which, in addition to other matters, has led to them stepping down as senior royals to work on private projects and to live financially independently between the UK and North America.
Whereas the Duke and Duchess of Windsor never really seemed to find much of a meaningful purpose after the abdication, the question remains whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be able to do otherwise. And that question is the most inviting point of comparison.