As we get into the major league baseball season, it’s interesting to consider the number of times the average ball player gets to go to the plate to try to hit. There are lots of variables including pitchers and bench players who get very few at-bats and catchers who average fewer because they tend not to play in as many games.
A typical player who is a daily starter and remains free of disabling injury can expect roughly 650-750 plate appearances in a season, which is actually rarefied air since most players take a few games off here and there. Nonetheless, and using 700 as a nice round number, now is an opportune time to do a little math as pertains to the Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper, age 26, who as a new free agent recently signed a contract — as most sports fans have probably heard by now — worth $330 million over a 13-year period. It's the biggest such contract in North American sports history.
Harper played for the Washington Nationals from 2012-2018. According to a recent article in Sports Illustrated by Tom Verducci, the All-Star outfielder is not only a baseball rat and student of the game but also a Mormon who doesn’t smoke or drink and, as a fitness fanatic, approaches training and nutrition with scientific precision.
Although many fans and observers bemoan the analytics of modern-day baseball and say that that they have both contributed to the lengthening of the average game and made it less exciting, Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, is quoted in the SI article as saying there are a couple of things about Harper that predict he will be an elite hitter well through his 30s: His ability to get on base at a young age and to crush fastballs.
Harper is the latest in a string of free agency major league baseball deals that essentially date back to the 1975 season when ace pitcher Catfish Hunter was lured away from the Oakland A’s by George Steinbrenner and the New York Yankees for a five-year deal worth $3.2 million, including a $1 million signing bonus. (Steinbrenner gutted the A’s the following year by luring Reggie Jackson away with a five-year contract worth $3.5 million, including signing bonus.)
Now look what’s happened. Although people debate the pros and cons of free agency, certain professional baseball players are among the richest athletes in the world.
Is Harper worth it?
According to the SI article, his OBP (on base percentage) of .388 ranks sixth among all players with at least 900 games through their age-25 season, trailing Jimmie Foxx, Mickey Mantle, Ty Cobb, Mel Ott and a contemporary player by the name of Mike Trout, center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels (more on him later.) As for hitting fastballs, Harper has a strange ability to look for breaking balls and adjust to velocity, which is the opposite of most hitters.
He’s very comfortable in his new home ballpark, Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, where he has hit 14 home runs, more than at any other road stadium, and where he has the highest slugging percentage at .564 (minimum 200 plate appearances) in the ballpark’s 16-year history. (Slugging percentage is calculated as total bases divided by at-bats. This is different than batting average and gives more weight to extra-base hits with doubles, triples and home runs, relative to singles.)
Anyway, getting back to the simple math referred to above, $330 million divided by 13 amounts to an average annual salary of $25,384,615.40. Or about $156,695.16 per game and, should he bat 700 times per season (an overall impossible task) about $36,263.74 per at-bat. Sweet deal, that one!
Some people compare Phillies owner John Middleton to George Steinbrenner. A rumor started circulating Middleton might be interested in LA Angels star center fielder Mike Trout, and that he could afford him. Having Harper and Trout on the same team would be mind boggling and perhaps pave the way for a true years-long dynasty.
As Philly fans already know, that’s not going to happen. The Angels ownership anted up and offered Trout an offer he couldn’t refuse: A record-breaking 12-year contract extension (not free agency negotiation) worth $426.5 million. That’s right — a deal that’s sort of easily rounded up to the half billion dollar mark.
At that level, what’s $75 million?