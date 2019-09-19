In the backyard bird feeder we have a few reliable species that seem to be there pretty much all the time and would include house finches and sparrows and cardinals. Blue jays had been noticeably scarce until this year, and now a noisy group of them will show up occasionally en masse, heralded by voluble squawking and raucous behavior.
The other birds usually appear surprisingly nonplussed by their arrival and, when things get crowded, don’t seem to pay them any particular attention at all because everyone wants to eat, and sometimes the competition can be intense.
Don’t tell that to the little Carolina chickadees, though, who also visit frequently and aren’t in the least bit intimidated by the larger birds. They can always be expected to join the fray, claim what’s theirs and then dart away to a nearby branch where, more likely than not, they’ll hammer open seeds with their tiny beaks before going back for more. You’ve got to love chickadees, tough and fearless little things that they are.
People say that there may not be as many mourning doves out in the field this time of year as there used to be in years past. There’s a good reason why in that many have adapted to urban life. In our yard alone there’s a veritable flock of 10 or more that’s back and forth to the feeder, and even the gentle mourning dove can be surprisingly feisty in its competitive efforts to stake a claim at the feeder.
Quite honestly — and admittedly this would be the height of eccentricity and not particularly sporting — I could sit on the porch with a pellet gun during peak dove season and limit out. Needless to say people recoil in horror at the thought, but it would be a lot cheaper and more convenient by comparison than belonging to a hunt club, and all the birds are fat and healthfully fed (thanks to a special concoction of grains available through my friends at Wild Birds Unlimited.)
The same could be said of any of the improbable and celebrated downtown guinea fowl that wander through our yard on a daily basis, as has been the case now for a decade. I could give one of them a barrel while I’m at it and enjoy the best of gourmet poultry cuisine. I know this to be true because years ago our son was a little jealous of the attention my wife was giving the birds (as opposed to himself) and leapt at the opportunity to try roasted guinea fowl offered at an out-of-state restaurant. The preparation was, in a word, delicious.
So that’s always an option. Included among the creatures that visit our feeder with — in this case — annoying regularity are squirrels. And I mean they literally get onto the feeder despite it being five feet off the ground and protected by a barricade that surrounds the pole supporting the feeder. It doesn’t matter. They scurry around it somehow or jump onto it from a nearby tree branch. The last straw was when one of them went down our chimney while we were away last fall on vacation and caused an absurd amount of mayhem and scattered damage. Whereas I was joking about shooting doves and guineas, the same might not be said of squirrels. In any event, things are better.
Whereas the bird feeder is a total joy, the visiting species are common and we’ve had no unexpected visitors (with one exception — more later.) In other words, no grosbeaks or other finches that people seem to get on occasion. We tried luring hummingbirds for years and never had any luck. People kept telling us that they’re here; you just have to put the feeder in the right place and change the sugar water out regularly. I became a believer a few weeks ago after visiting some friends’ house in Hanahan, where there must have been a dozen hummingbirds buzzing around their feeder — some trying to chase each other away.
At about the same time we noticed a couple of hummingbirds passing through our own yard on occasion trying to get nectar out late season vitex flowers and a few scattered annuals. I kept moving our feeder around and finally landed on a sweet spot, the branch of a trained climbing rose out in the open and about 20 feet from larger shrubbery and a couple of protective trees. It was a thrilling sight one morning to see a pair of them hovering around and using the feeder — this after years of our trying to find the right place for them.
At about the same time I was stunned to see a small woodpecker sitting on top of the pole supporting the other bird feeder and then actually slide down it with clenched claws, only then to hop onto the feeder’s pedestal. That was crazy; I only wish I’d gotten a positive ID on exactly what type of woodpecker this was.
Hurricane Dorian must have stirred something up, because the hummers have left. My friends in Hanahan say theirs are mostly gone too, which hopefully means that they’re OK and have started their full migration patterns.