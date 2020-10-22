Gilbreth column: Amy Coney Barrett didn’t disappoint

Most likely she is on the verge of getting confirmed as this gets to press but, politics aside, wasn’t that a pretty remarkable show put on by Judge Amy Coney Barrett last week? Just about everyone was at least impressed by her encyclopedic understanding of the law and many had outright praise for Judge Barrett, whose credentials include being a longtime law professor and former protégé of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016.

The Democrats were in a precarious situation throughout the hearings and they knew it, realizing that any desperate maneuvers or overly personal attacks against Judge Barrett could easily backfire as Election Day approaches. All they could do was try to frame the judge as the epitome of Trump’s agenda to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, erase the constitutional right to abortion and, some would say, retreat on advances that minorities, women, consumers and workers have made through the courts over the preceding decades.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who examined Judge Barrett used extensive notes and resources and sometimes read long statements to make a point. (The 22-member committee, chaired by S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham, is made up of 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats, based on the ratio of Senate members’ party affiliation.) Judge Barrett brought nothing to the table except her mind and needed nothing else during hours and hours of questioning over a three-day period, which I thought was rather incredible.

As everyone knows, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last month gave Republicans a fleeting opportunity to set the confirmation process in motion with mere weeks to spare before the upcoming general election, a strategy that by chance or otherwise has never been used before and which would transform the Supreme Court into one with a solid 6-3 conservative majority. That this should happen now — and particularly after Republicans refused to consider Obama Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland after Justice Scalia died — has added to the rancorousness of the Trump era and led to talks among Democrats of “packing” the court should they win a decisive victory in next month’s election.

Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearing was tame compared with what Justice Brett Kavanagh had to go through a couple of years ago. She had to endure her moments, though, such as when Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, asked, “Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors, or committed any physical or verbal harassment or assault of a sexual nature?”

“No, Senator Hirono,” the judge deadpanned.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

We’ll now see if someone mysteriously appears before the confirmation vote who might have something, anything, to say to the contrary.

She turned the tables on Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., when the senator asked the judge, “Is Roe a super precedent?”

“How would you define super precedent?” the judge replied coolly.

Klobuchar was at a total loss for words and deflected the question back to the judge, who provided a deft analysis (while explaining why it would not be considered a super precedent, which she further defined as a court case so widely established and agreed upon by everyone, that no one calls for its overturn.)

We’d all heard about Barrett’s intellectual prowess in the days leading up to the hearings and she didn’t disappoint. Even Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., though frustrated by the judge’s avoidance of any stupid mistakes or comments, unflappability and refusal to be led down any rabbit holes, was impressed by her and said so outright. If the judge for some reason shouldn’t be confirmed, in all likelihood it wouldn’t be because of anything she did wrong.