Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all. Although it’s always nice to have a little help writing a column, I like turning it over this time of year to the voice of former S.C. Poet Laureate Archibald Rutledge, who wrote several pieces on Christmas and captures a now virtually extinct yet heartfelt essence of Yuletide spirit from a different era. Consider the following excerpts from a chapter titled “Plantation Christmases” originally published in “Santee Paradise” (Bobbs-Merrill, 1956.)
“Most of my boyhood Christmases were celebrated in the tradition of the great plantations. Though the day’s pleasures would have seemed bizarre to a stranger, we enjoyed them down to the last firecracker, and all contributed to the Christmas spirit.
“When to the mystical glamour that naturally belongs to the Christmas season one can add the romance that belongs to the old-time South, nothing short of enchantment is the result. I do not think that even in the England of Cavalier days was Christmas more picturesquely celebrated than it was in my boyhood on those great plantations of the South which have managed to preserve the integrity of their beauty and charm.
“At home I have never seen snow at Christmastime. Instead we have a green Christmas, made so by the pine, holly, myrtle, sweet bay and smilax that over the top of many a tree weave emerald crowns. A plantation Christmas is one of wildwood fragrances as well as one of roaring, open fires and festive boards and ancient carols.
“I remember what a pleasure I experienced from hearing, upon awakening one Christmas morning, a Carolina wren caroling like mad just outside the window. Climbing a pillar under my window was a yellow jasmine vine, and in a festive mood to suit the season it had put forth a few delicious blossoms — golden bells to ring for Christmas.
“Beyond the window I could see the mighty live oaks, their streamers of moss waving gently like my white curtains, then the imperial, towering pines. Christmas morning, with birds and sunshine and scented sea winds!
“I went to the window and looked out. All the dim, sweet plantation was steeped in faery light. The far reaches of bowed and brown cotton field, the golden broom sedge fringing the fields, the misty river rolling softly, the sleeping trees jeweled with dew — all these had a magical look. A silvery silence held the world in virginal beauty. …
“At last we return to the plantation house — to the red roses, to the yellow jasmine outside, and within, to the ruddy fires, the rooms festooned with fragrant greenery.
“For dinner we have snowy pyramids of rice, browned sweet potatoes with sugar oozing out of the jackets, roasted, rice-filled mallards, wild turkey, venison, tenderloin of pork fattened on live-oak acorns, pilau and cardinal pudding. Twilight falls as we come to the nuts and raisins. Then we form a great semicircle before the fire, and we rehunt the chases of that day and many of long ago.
“It is late ere our tales are ended. It has been a glorious day. I wander out now on the front porch. The risen moon is casting a silvery glamour over the world. Far off I can hear the spirituals of Christmas — the sweetest melody, I think, of which human voice is capable.
“The live oaks shimmer softly in the moonshine. I hear flights of wild ducks speeding overhead, hastening toward their feeding grounds far down the river. Over the old plantation the serenity of joyous peace descends, the peace of human hearts at Christmastime.”