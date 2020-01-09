Let’s assume that what follows is completely made up, a fabrication. The story was told by someone who might be assumed to have been in the know to a second party, who sent written remarks to a third party, who forwarded the text to me.
So what you’re about to read is in effect a third-hand account, which pretty much means it can be dismissed outright — or at least should be — correct? Still, it’s ever-so-tempting to believe otherwise, considering what was going on in the world of foreign policy in the 1980s, specifically as it pertains to the Cold War and the dismal state of affairs concerning U.S. and Soviet relations.
It was the time of the Reagan Administration’s “Evil Empire” references to the USSR and the Administration’s Strategic Defense Initiative during the early-to-mid 1980s, when both sides were locked, loaded and aimed and when it appeared there was no meaningful or constructive diplomatic dialogue taking place whatsoever.
The world was in a dangerous and precarious situation, the seriousness of which most people did not fully understand. Recall that was partly reflected by the actions of Lt. Col. Stanislav Petrov of the Soviet Air Defense Forces, who has gone down as a hero for not overreacting when his satellite warning system malfunctioned, falsely suggesting that the U.S. had preemptively launched a missile strike. (Petrov deliberately disobeyed orders, against Soviet military protocol, thus preventing an erroneous retaliatory attack on the U.S. which would have resulted in large-scale nuclear war and devastation.)
How, then, did we get from there to Reagan’s famous “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” speech at the Brandenburg Gate in 1987, and later, in 1989, to the point where the Iron Curtain actually did come down?
Could the following (purported) observations about U.S. military affairs during the worst of the 1980s era Cold War have even a grain of truth to them or, dare I ask, more than just a grain…?
Here’s what party #2 wrote to party #3, who forwarded it to me:
“If you are a follower of George Friedman,” who is a superb commentator on things worldwide, he maintains that Russia is a nation in decline but China, Turkey and amazingly Poland are nations on the rise. I was chatting with a retired ….[letter writer declined to reveal the retiree’s former position for publication] on Christmas Eve. …
“I grilled him about what he did and some of the missions he went on. About all he would say was that he had been about everywhere from Africa to the Middle East and even to the East. He did tell me a tidbit about one mission into Russia in the mid-80s..
“He said the team was flown over southern Russia near the Black Sea coast (probably Odessa where ships are built.) At 30,000 feet they jumped out in pressure suits. When they got below 10,000 feet they jettisoned the suits and landed. The main group proceeded to a building where the Soviets were designing a new sub for their Navy.
“While he and the group commander stayed behind in communications, the team went into the building with AK-47s with Soviet ammunition to get the information they were after. They withdrew — probably to a sub nearby, as I cannot imagine a helicopter would have gone that far into Soviet airspace at the time.
“I was flabbergasted to hear this (and) as I said that would be an act of war. He said no, as there were no bodies, no one was captured and all the gear they used was stripped of U.S. markings. He said that infrared and other technology have made missions like that all but impossible today, except against third-world groups.”
Regardless of what may or may not have actually happened, if that story doesn’t feel like it’s right out of a best-selling thriller then I don’t know what would. At the very least, one can’t help but think that the Cold War had to have been pretty warm around the edges.