Gardening: Yesterday-today-and-tomorrow’s changing colors

Yesterday-today-and-tomorrow is a lesser-known, spring-blooming perennial that thrives in the Lowcountry. The flower's unique ability to change color from violet to white in a few days gives this plant its common name.

A misnomer

The botanical name of this plant is Brunfelsia pauciflora. The Latin species name "pauciflora" means “having few flowers.” I assume this name applied to the original wild form, a 6-foot shrub native to Brazil, when it was described for the first time in 1827.

The recommended cultivar of yesterday-today-and-tomorrow is named "Floribunda," another Latin term that means “having many flowers.” Plant breeders have been able to overcome the plants’ natural tendency of sparse blooming by selecting offspring with genes that enable the plant to produce more flowers.

Color-changing flowers

The flowers of yesterday-today-and-tomorrow open a deep royal purple with a velvety sheen. There is much confusion about the difference between purple and violet, so my descriptions are based on the colors shown at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shades_of_purple/.

Over the next several days, the royal purple color gradually fades to purple, mauve and light purple. Finally, the flowers become milky white, last another day or two and then drop.

This springtime progression from purple to white mimics the color changes in the altar coverings and clerical stoles in Roman Catholic and mainline Protestant churches seen between Lent (purple) and Easter (white).

The flowers are typical of plants in the nightshade family with tubular buds, five petals and yellow centers. Like old-fashioned petunias, flowers of yesterday-today-and-tomorrow have a strong, sweet scent.

Yesterday-today-and-tomorrow blooms around March 19. The range in blooming times has been as early as Feb. 29 to as late as April 9. This year, my plant had one flower on March 23, with more flowers the following week.

Although Monrovia Nurseries, one of the sources of yesterday-today-and-tomorrow, says yesterday-today-and-tomorrow blooms intermittently during summer, my plant blooms only in the spring, other than a stray flower it had last fall.

Care

The most important factor to consider when planting this tropical perennial is the USDA growing zone in your location. Yesterday-today-and-tomorrow is hardy in the ground only in Zone 9, which, in South Carolina, is a narrow zone around Charleston Harbor plus the eastern edge of James Island (planthardiness.ars.usda.gov).

My plant, which I’ve had for more than 15 years, has always lived in a pot, so that I can move it into the garage when temperatures are predicted to reach 34 degrees F or lower.

The other advantage of keeping "Floribunda" in a 10-inch diameter pot is that the pot seems to keep the plant compact. My plant is only 1 foot tall but 2.5 feet wide, instead of the 3-by-4-feet minimum size reported by Monrovia Nurseries.

I must admit that my plant has needed transplanting for many years and doesn’t have as many leaves as it could. The upside to this negligence is that I can confidently say yesterday-today-and-tomorrow is a tough plant.

The plant loses most of its leaves in late winter shortly before leafing out again right before the flowers open. Buds form on new growth, so, like other spring-blooming shrubs, live branches should be pruned only after blooming. Side branches that die over winter can be removed at any time.

Yesterday-today-and-tomorrow seems to respond quickly to fertilizing by producing deep green leaves. Plants should be fertilized after blooming is finished and once a month during summer. Monrovia Nurseries recommends a dose of Epsom salt yearly to prevent nutrient deficiency; use 1 teaspoon per gallon of water.

About half of the flowers will set berry-like fruits with seeds, but most berried drop while green. Several seeds from one fruit on my plant germinated in its pot a few years ago. Seed-grown plants mature slowly, which is probably why nursery plants are grown from cuttings.

Both berries and roots are poisonous to humans, like fruit on other members of the nightshade family. To make the plant safe around children, remove the berries. While deer have come onto the back porch to eat my hibiscus, they haven’t touched the yesterday-today-and-tomorrow next to it.

Yesterday-today-and-tomorrow is a unique semi-tropical perennial that adds a splash of color to the spring landscape. It’s well suited to pot culture for apartment gardeners if it gets part shade.