Gardening: Try these dependable flowering cultivars this spring

We live in a land of plenty. Not only can we choose many kinds of cereal and salsa in the grocery store, there are more cultivars of annuals than even the largest garden center can stock. Fortunately, a few reliable cultivars have stood the test of time. Gardeners can increase their chances of success by purchasing these dependable performers.

A “cultivar” is a “cultivated variety,” commonly just called a “variety” of a cultivated plant. Cultivars share a few common, distinctive characteristics, based on genes they inherit from their parents.

For flowering ornamentals, cultivars can be recognized by visible traits, such as height (normal or dwarf) or branching (normal or trailing), or by their flower size (single or double rows of petals) or color pattern (solid or variegated).

Many cultivars come in a variety of colors, so color alone does not separate one cultivar from another. For example, "Zahara" zinnia comes in yellow, cherry, salmon and many other solid and multiple colors.

Cool-season annuals

"Snow Crystals" alyssum, around since 1988, is one of the oldest cultivars of any annual still available for purchase. This vigorous white alyssum makes a solid mound of flowers either in a pot or in the ground. The Snow Crystals I planted last fall look amazing.

According to Park Seed, plants reach 4 to 10 inches high and 8 to 10 inches wide. Plants tend to be taller in warm temperatures.

Alyssum needs moderate temperatures and doesn’t survive heat (90 degrees) or cold (30 degrees). I plant fall alyssum near the house for a little added protection during the winter.

Despite the claims that Snow Crystals is heat tolerant, it’s never survived the summer for me, even when planted in part shade. Nevertheless, it’s so prolific it’s worth planting for a few months.

"Bluebird" nemesia, patented in 2001, was one of the first nemesia cultivars available. I planted two in pots by the garage again last fall.

Bluebird, like many nemesias, is cold tolerant. Different garden centers give different estimates for how low the temperature can safely go; 25 degrees Fahrenheit is my estimate.

The lilac blue flowers are shaped like miniature snapdragons, with one upper petal and one lower petal with a white spot in the center of the top edge.

Bluebird excels in pots, either as a spiller plant that hangs over the edge or as a filler plant in the middle of a mixed group. The branches are somewhat brittle, so plants should be handled carefully when they are moved and transplanted.

Summer annual

"Zahara Double Raspberry Ripple" zinnia is one of the newer colors in the "Zahara" series of hybrid zinnias (Zinnia marylandica). A crucial note is that in the heat of the Lowcountry the petals are usually white with a raspberry-colored base, not pink and raspberry.

I grow this zinnia because it is so hardy and prolific. In 2019 and 2020, plants bloomed from May to November, both in the ground and in a pot.

Hybrid zinnia is completely resistant to powdery mildew, which afflicts common zinnia. In late fall, Zahara may develop leaf and flower spots. When the spots get too bad, it’s time to remove the plants.

Gardeners who like compact plants should prune these zinnias in mid-August to keep them from getting “leggy.”

Perennial

"Belleza Dark Pink" gaura is my new favorite cultivar of gaura, also called wand flower, because the individual flowers form on long stalks like a wand, or bee blossom, because the flowers readily attract bees. As the name says, it has darker pink flowers than most cultivars.

The most frequently used common name, gaura, comes from the former botanical name, Gaura lindheimeri. The new botanical name is Oenothera lindheimeri.

Belleza Dark Pink seems more cold-tolerant than other gauras. In a pot in a sunny southwest spot, it blooms almost year-round for me.

This cultivar is reported to be a compact 12 to 18 inches tall. In my pots, though, the plants reached 18 inches with 34-inch flower “wands.” Not freezing back last winter may have increased the height.

Since local garden centers can sell only the cultivars that nurseries grow, enjoy these cultivars in 2021 while they are still available.