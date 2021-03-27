Gardening: Troubleshooting the decline of Lowcountry salt marshes

The seemingly endless salt marsh horizon, interwoven with tidal creeks and rivers, defines a sense of place in coastal South Carolina. The aesthetic beauty and seasonal variation of the salt marsh is an economic driver for communities and a reason many residents seek to live near the coast.

Natural conditions, human activities or a combination of both can have negative impacts on the health of the salt marsh. The salt marsh may decline, leaving dead or dying patches behind. Salt marsh die-off is disconcerting, in particular, to those who have invested in property near or adjacent to the afflicted area. If salt marsh decline is observed, residents can use the following guidelines to help identify potential management solutions.

The first step is to identify the type of vegetation present in the salt marsh. A South Carolina salt marsh is typically dominated by a monoculture of Sporobolus alterniflorus, typically referred to as Spartina, in reference to the previous scientific name Spartina alterniflora, or referred to by the common name Smooth Cordgrass. This plant can withstand the dynamic conditions created by the twice-daily ebb and flow of the tides. Spartina goes dormant in the winter months in a healthy system, it turns brown and dies back, resulting in decaying plant material that forms the base of a complex food web. However, year-round die-off of Spartina is indicative of a stressed, unhealthy salt marsh.

Another dominant plant in the salt marsh is Black Needlerush (Juncus romarieanus). Needlerush occurs in areas that receive less salt water inundation. Needlerush remains brown throughout the year and should not be confused with Spartina. Go to saltmarshguide.org for help with identification and to learn more about the salt marsh and tidal creek systems.

Document extent of die-off accurately; select a landmark, such as a dock piling, to define the area of salt marsh decline. Take photographs of the site consistently and refer back to photo documentation over time. If possible, measure the length and width of the area of concern every year. To identify whether the die-off may be seasonal or persist year-round, observe and record the months when the marsh is dying back.

The following are a few pollution sources that can impact your salt marsh by creating an imbalance in this critical area. If pollution sources are present, adjust management practices to reduce stress on your local salt marsh.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The addition of driveways, sidewalks, rooftops and other impervious areas in our communities increase the amount of stormwater runoff that enters the salt marsh. Polluted stormwater runoff causes water quality to degrade and salt marsh health to decline. In some instances, the sheer volume of freshwater entering the salt marsh can be a form of pollution.

Utilize stormwater best management practices to reduce the amount of stormwater runoff that enters the salt marsh. Practices such as rain gardens, rain barrels, vegetative buffers and native plant landscaping can slow water down and provide an opportunity for water to infiltrate on-site. Learn more about actions you can take at Clemson’s Carolina Clear and Carolina Yards programs: clemson.edu/extension/carolinaclear/what_you_can_do/index.html or clemson.edu/extension/carolinayards

Identify signs of erosion such as “shelfing off,” in which the salt marsh transitions dramatically to the tidal creek in cliff-like formations. High volume and velocity of stormwater runoff can cause erosion in the salt marsh. A vegetative buffer incorporated as a functional landscape feature can help to dissipate runoff energy. Learn more at Clemson Extension’s HGIC 1856 “Life Along the Salt Marsh: Protecting Tidal Creeks With Vegetative Buffers.” hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/life-along-the-salt-marsh-protecting-tidal-creeks-with-vegetative-buffers

Coastal properties often utilize septic systems for wastewater treatment. If not properly maintained, septic systems can be a source of bacteria pollution, pose a risk to human health and degrade water quality in nearby water bodies. Generally, septic systems should be inspected by a service professional every one to two years and pumped, on average, every three to five years. Proper use of a septic system will help ensure it is functioning as intended; system users should be aware of what can and cannot go down the drain or toilet and implement water efficiency practices. To learn more about septic system management, go to clemson.edu/extension/water/be-septic-safe.html.

The desire for the perfect lawn can lead to increased fertilizer application. When fertilizer is misused in the landscape, plants are unable to absorb the excess nutrients, and these nutrients run off into a nearby water body. For many coastal properties, the nearby water body is a salt marsh or tidal creek. The plant community may collapse from excess nutrients in the salt marsh if conditions are sustained over several years. A soil test is a useful tool to determine the amount and type of fertilizer needed for your lawn based on its soil chemistry. Learn more at Clemson’s HGIC Factsheet 1652 “Soil Testing.” Also, consider establishing a 10- to 30-foot “no fertilizer, no pesticide” buffer zone along shorelines.

To learn more about these recommendations and environmental stressors that may be a factor, go to Clemson’s HGIC Factsheet 1891 “Life Along the Salt Marsh: Troubleshooting Salt Marsh Decline” at hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/life-along-the-salt-marsh-troubleshooting-salt-marsh-decline.