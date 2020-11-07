Gardening: To get that 'fall feel,' plant perennials that bloom in November

To keep a garden interesting and add a “fall feel” to the landscape, plant some perennials that bloom in October or November. These are a welcome, useful addition to any garden.

The plants listed bloomed in November the past four years in my part-sun yard.

Some plants that bloom in November also bloom in December. For a description of these, see my column "Best perennial and shrub bloomers for December" from November 2015 at bit.ly/FallPlantings.

Chrysanthemums crave cool

My father used to raise chrysanthemums (mums for short) in Michigan, so I have always planted some here. The earliest they should be planted is mid-September. But it’s better to wait until daytime temperatures remain below 80 degrees, which may not be until late October because the flowers will last three times as long as on mums planted in September.

Dead flowers should be removed to encourage small buds to open.

Most southern gardeners grow them as annuals, but mums will survive the winter and bloom again the next year. Like dianthus, fall-planted mums should bloom three times: in the two falls and the summer between.

Mums start to flower in June, but flowers of certain cultivars are not very heat tolerant and quickly turn brown after opening, or the buds won't open at all when the temperature reaches 90 degrees.

Because most stores don't carry named cultivars, it is difficult to predict which ones are worth keeping. I have had the best luck with purple-flower cultivars and Belgian mums, cultivars with small leaves and many small flowers.

The second problem with reblooming mums is sometimes they use too much of their energy on summer flowers and don't bloom as well in the fall the second year as the first.

Finally, mums need well-drained soil to survive the summer rains. I have had a patch of purple mums in part shade for 10 years, but this year's wet weather may have done them in.

Perennial mums are old-fashioned, lanky cultivars that bloom in the fall. They spread into a loose clump.

Brookgreen Gardens grows several cultivars in magenta ("Miss Gloria’s Thanksgiving Day"), pale pink to lavender ("Ryan’s Pink") and red orange ("Mrs. Robinson"). All have daisy-like flowers with a yellow center and long, narrow petals. I have "Gethsemane Moonlight," and the pale-yellow flowers just opened a few days ago.

'True' perennials

Besides short-lived mums, several perennials are still blooming or even start to bloom in November. Most of them are deer resistant.

Texas tarragon (Tagetes lucida) is actually a perennial marigold whose leaves have a scent and flavor like tarragon instead of like a typical marigold. The golden yellow flowers open in late October or early November. The small leaves and flowers give this plant a diminutive appearance suited to the front of a bed or border.

Salvias or perennial sages are still going strong in November. Five in particular bloom reliably in November: "Mystic Spires," "Amistad," "Coral Nymph," Mexican bush sage and autumn sage.

These five cultivars represent all common salvia flower colors: blue, purple, magenta, pink, salmon and red. All are evergreen in the Lowcountry except "Coral Nymph," an annual that reseeds itself if the dead flowers are not cut off.

In general, these salvias, especially autumn sage, need well-drained soil to persist from year to year. Gardeners with heavier soil will have better luck with "Mystic Spires," "Amistad" and Mexican bush sage.

Canna, plumbago, mandevilla ‘Rio’ and common and trailing lantana are other perennials that will usually bloom until frost. Although cannas are often used in gardens designed for a tropical look, they don’t slow down until the temperature reaches almost freezing.

Flowering shrubs

Three shrubs commonly found blooming in November are roses, especially "Knock Out," as well as "Soft Caress" mahonia and reblooming azaleas in the Bloom-a-Thon, Encore and ReBloom hybrids. These shrubs are not deer resistant, however.

"Soft Caress" mahonia, unlike leatherleaf mahonia, has no spines on the leaves, which look almost palm-like. The flowers are bright yellow and contrast nicely with the medium green foliage.

Mild weather in early November means the gardening season is not yet over in the Lowcountry. Long-blooming perennials add variety to a fall garden.