Gardening: Tips for getting started propagating plants

With the start of a new year, it can be a time to start something new in the garden. And one way to do so is through propagation.

Plant propagation is the process of starting new plants, whether through seeds or through cloning.

While propagation can sound intimidating, it can be relatively simple depending on the species of plant.

Many plants found in the home landscape are easy to propagate, and this can be an excellent way of cutting costs in the garden while still growing to your heart’s desire.

There are two main propagation techniques: sexual, or growing plants from seeds, and asexual, also known as cloning.

The basic tools needed for propagation are simple: a clean, sharp tool for cutting and sterile soil mix. The size of the cutting tool will depend on the size of the cutting from the plant. An example would be to use scissors for herbaceous cuttings, but hand pruners should be used for hardwood or semi-hardwood cuttings.

Gardeners also can use rooting hormone to help aid in the rooting of cuttings, but it's not always necessary.

Growing seeds

Starting seeds is one of the most cost-effective ways to produce plenty of plants for the garden. Not all plants can or should be started from seed, though. Seeds may vary widely from the parent plant due to the introduction of differing genetic material. This is a great way to breed new plants in the garden though, such as camellias, since they readily cross pollinate with each other.

Other plants, such as wax myrtles and palms, are best grown from seed because of the difficulty in asexual propagation methods.

Most are familiar with the process of starting seeds, especially for vegetables, but there are some things to note first.

Seeds require certain conditions to start, which vary between species. Most herb and vegetable seeds require little preparation first. They need just soil, moisture and warm temperatures.

Other plant seeds, however, require some steps before achieving germination. It is best to understand the requirements before starting this method.

Seed dormancy is one of the main obstacles to overcome, which is caused by several factors. The first is the protective seed coat, which blocks water movement and restricts germination. This is broken by a variety of methods, all known as scarification. This process is usually done through mechanically cutting or breaking the seed coat with warm water or sometimes an acid solution bath.

Some seed dormancies are caused by chemicals inhibiting germination. This is the plant's way of making sure the seed germinates during ideal conditions, usually after a period of cold. To overcome this process known as stratification, keep seeds cold for a specific period.

Cloning plants

The second process of propagating plants is through cloning, usually making cuttings of existing plants.

While the process sounds ominous, starting plant clones is easy and can be done with little to no experience.

There are multiple ways to propagate plants this way. The process used depends on the species and type of plant.

Cuttings, both stem and leaf, are standard and done regularly.

Many house plants and succulents are cloned through leaf cuttings. Most annuals and perennials, such as herbs, are easily propagated through herbaceous stem cuttings.

Shrubs of various sorts are cloned through cuttings. When to take each of these is going to depend on the type of cutting, with softwood cuttings being taken in the spring, semi-hardwood taken in the summer and hardwood taken during the winter.

Plant layering

Another less known technique of asexual propagation is layering.

This process is relatively easy and is done with existing plants without cutting. Strawberry plants are one of the best known for this.

Once rooted, a strawberry plant's runners can be separated from the parent to start a new plant. This can be done with many shrubs by simply laying down on the soil and mounding soil over the stem.

Other methods, such as air layering, can be done but are a little more complicated.

Plant propagation is a vast subject and is worth looking into. It is best to understand the basics of plant anatomy before attempting, but it can be an exciting way to expand the garden without expanding the costs.

If interested, the best thing to do is start with something simple like an herb or vegetable to get an idea of the process.

One of the first plants I propagated was spearmint from which I took a cutting, put it into water and let it root from there.