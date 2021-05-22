Gardening: The proper time to prune shrubs

In a perfect landscape, shrubs have plenty of space to grow. Unfortunately, we all too often plant them too closely to each other. It’s easy to do because they’re so small when we buy them. And even though the tag says how big they’ll get, the spacing feels right when we put them in the ground. Five years later, they’re growing into the house. At this point, we have two choices: move them or prune them.

Technically, shrubs can be pruned any time of the year. Pruning, however, is wounding. Plants will expend energy to seal the wounds. A healthy plant will tolerate the additional stress. Fortunately, most shrubs can handle whatever abuse we dole out with a sharp pair of pruners.

In most cases, it’s ideal to maintain the plant’s natural form, but that’s not always possible. Especially when shrubs are overgrown. It’s like when someone has hair down to their shoulders comes in the next day with a shaved head. It’ll grow back, but it’s shocking. Selective pruning early in a plant’s lifetime can prevent the nuclear look.

Under normal circumstances, shrubs will recover from pruning. If flowers aren’t a priority, such as pittosporums, then prune any time. Flowering shrubs, however, can be drastically affected by timing.

Most shrubs set flower buds on the previous year’s growth, or old wood. These are typically spring flowering shrubs, such as azaleas. If azaleas are pruned in winter, the flower buds will be removed. The shrub will recover, but the flowers will be sporadic. No worries, they’ll be back the following year.

As a general rule, prune flowering shrubs shortly after blooms are spent. Azaleas can be pruned until the end of June without risking flower bud removal.

There are shrubs that bloom on current season growth, or new wood, such as oleander. These are summer blooming shrubs. Pruning in winter or spring can stimulate new growth and more flowers.

There are also shrubs that bloom on both old and new growth, such as some roses, Encore azaleas and some hydrangeas.

So how do you know what wood, old or new, your plants are blooming on? A Google search can solve most of your questions. For plant nerds, the "Manual of Woody Landscape Plants" by Michael Dirr is the first and last comprehensive guide you’ll ever need to buy.

Thinning techniques remove one-third of the shrub to avoid the scorched earth appearance. Use hand pruners or loppers to cut branches at different lengths to reduce size and shape the form. A third of the older branches can be removed the following year. By the third year, the final third can be removed.

Where you make the cuts is not as critical on shrubs as it is on trees. Random cuts, or heading cuts, can be made anywhere to stimulate adventitious growth along the stem. Heading cuts on trees are not recommended. However, you can directionally prune, when needed, by pruning a branch back to a lateral branch. The lateral branch takes over as the terminal leader.

Renewal pruning shrubs is the shaved-head approach, where all the branches are cut back to about 6 inches to a foot above the ground. This radical technique, also called rejuvenation pruning, removes all the old wood to stimulate new growth. This is particularly effective on multi-stem shrubs, such as abelia and beautyberry.

Shearing has its place in the landscape. For formal hedges, such as boxwoods, it’s the perfect tool. But too often the technique is used on everything, creating a meatball landscape. We lose the natural forms that make the landscape unique and interesting. Before reaching for the shears, try hand pruners.

One exception is when it comes to pruning conifers, such as junipers and arborvitaes. This type of shrub does not possess latent buds on old wood. If you cut a juniper back to old wood, such as the trunk, new foliage will not grow. Therefore, you cannot renewal prune a conifer without permanently altering the form.