For years our yard has been short on edible plants. We remedied that this summer. There is nothing better than growing fresh produce in the backyard.

Our primary limitation has been sunlight. Many fruit-producing vegetables need at least six hours of sunlight. “Fruit-producing” refers to things like tomatoes, peppers and squash because, botanically speaking, these are fruits. The term “vegetable” is more of a culinary term referring to savory. Sweeter things, such as apples and peaches, are what we typically think of as fruit. But botanically they’re all fruit.

Our best location for sunlight is in the front yard. Using a sun tracker app on my phone, I determined how much sunlight we would receive at different times of the year. For instance, the sun is lower in the winter. The app is a great way to plan an ideal location for a summer, fall and winter garden. There are several sun tracker apps. I just happen to use Lumos. We found a spot with five to six hours of sunlight. It was the best we could do.

Soil is the next critical component. It needs to be well-drained and fertile. We used plenty of compost along with quality topsoil. Compost will boost microorganism activity, organic matter and nutrient availability. We did a soil test to confirm the pH was adequate. It was slightly acidic (6.5), which is perfect for most crops.

We considered mounding the garden so that it would integrate into existing landscape beds. Mounding, or berming, will improve drainage and be visually interesting. Due to our limited space, however, we built a raised planter box. The walls are 12 inches tall, 4 feet wide and 20 feet long. Oftentimes such boxes are shorter for easier access, but we liked the visual element.

Straw is often used as mulching material in vegetable gardens. But we chose a hardwood mulch for the visual appeal.

Even though we had a quality soil/compost mix, we used a complete fertilizer to assure our hungry seedlings were well fed.

What to plant and when is the most challenging aspect for the novice gardener.

In the Lowcountry, we have three seasons to grow: summer, fall and spring. Clemson’s planting schedule is a good place to start (bit.ly/3bJ2HQQ). It provides a comprehensive list of plants and dates.

We bought seeds from Johnny’s Seeds (johnnyseeds.com). There are many of unique varieties to choose from. We also bought plants locally at Palmetto Home Center in Summerville, which were much less expensive. We used transplants from local garden centers and Rita’s Roots (ritasroots.com).

We direct-seeded root crops such as carrots and beets. We also direct-seeded plants that easily germinate such as kale, spinach and beans. Everything else was started as transplants to give them a head start.

Our summer garden was planted in March. We grew bush beans, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, squash, sweet corn and sweet potatoes. We also planted herbs such as basil. We ate a lot of beans this summer. The tomatoes were surprisingly productive.

I didn’t expect much from the squash since borers are so problematic, but we had success. Unfortunately, pickleworms drilled neat little holes in many of them.

We harvested the sweet potatoes in late August. The sweet corn was a bust. We’ll probably try it again just because we like the ornamental appeal. The peppers are still producing and will be for part of fall. Eggplants are easy to grow but they’re not high on our list of favorite foods.

The fall garden was planted in August. We’re growing carrots, kale, spinach, broccoli, pole beans and radishes.

Insects make fall a challenging time to grow. They are big and hungry this time of year.

Being a horticulture nerd, I like to see what’s crawling around. If we need to treat, we’ll use organic products such as Bt or Spinosad. But often we take what we can get. Small gardening is just fun.

We’ll plant most of the fall crops in December for the spring garden, perhaps adding sweet peas to the mix. That’s when we have the most success. It’s cooler and the insects are sleeping.