Gardening: Technology helps homeowners deal with shade issues

We have a shade issue in our yard.

When it comes to sustainable design, it’s an advantage. Large deciduous trees shade our house in the summer to reduce cooling costs in the summer. In winter, the foliage drops and sunlight reduces heating costs.

When it comes to plants, shade is a limitation. We have a few pockets of sunlight, but the majority of our property receives four hours of full sun. However, this varies throughout the year. In the summer, the sun is higher, the shadows are shorter, and deciduous trees are blocking sunlight.

How do you design for so much variability throughout the year? Landscape designers have to make these decisions based on one or two site visits. When it comes to trees, shrubs and other perennials, the plant choice is critical. A shady spot in the winter could be in full sun in summer. A hydrangea might seem like a good idea in January.

A sun-tracking app, such as Lumos, has proven to be invaluable.

Recently, I used it to locate the sunniest spot in our yard throughout the entire year. We are planning to host a colony of honeybees in our backyard this spring. Ideally, we want the hive to receive morning sunlight. The hive will face east to help the bees become active early in the day. We also want to get the most sunlight on the hive throughout the day. While bees can thrive in dappled shade, full sun can reduce invaders such as hive beetles.

With the Lumos app, I was able to stand in one location and point my phone at the sky. The app showed where the sun would be at every hour of the day. I changed the settings to see where it would be at other times of the year. I was able to track the sunlight in January and August to find the ideal spot when the sun would clear the trees in the morning and when it would fall into shade in the afternoon. Isn’t science great?

A sun seeker app is also helpful to determine where to place a garden. Most vegetables require at least six hours of full sun. We’ve had success with a winter garden of spinach and kale. However, we don’t have success with a summer garden in the same location. The Lumos app allowed us to plan a summer garden in December.

The problem with shade is light quality. Photosynthesis starts with carbon dioxide and sunlight. When a photon strikes a chloroplast, a water molecule releases electrons that are passed down the electron transport chain to power the production of complex molecules. The end result is oxygen, which you’re breathing right now, and carbohydrates, which is the food plants use for growth.

Shady areas have low light quality. Plants grow slower with fewer carbohydrates. Sun-loving plants, such as roses, will get leggy, adapting their growth habit to stretch for better light. Fertilizing them will not help and may even harm them since it forces plants to use the limited supply of carbohydrates.

Shady areas are also less resistant to stress. St. Augustine grass is the most shade-tolerant turf, but it still needs four hours of sunlight. It can tolerate less sunlight if stress is managed. Don’t expect the lawn to survive a wedding party.

Certain plant species have adapted to the low light quality of shady areas, whether morphologically with wider and thinner leaves or energy efficient metabolic pathways.

If shade is a problem in your yard, select shade-tolerant plants. Shrubs such as aucuba, mahonia, hydrangea and leucothoe do quite well. For herbaceous perennials, consider cast iron, farfugium, hellaborus, or ferns. Some hostas do well, just make sure they’re a southern variety.

Also, consider mulching under trees where turf is thin. It’ll look better, and the trees will benefit. If you don’t want large areas of mulch, groundcovers such as Algerian ivy will work. Do you really need turf in heavily trafficked shade for that wedding? Synthetic turf is a viable option.