Gardening: Tea plants can be grown in home landscape

Anyone notice zebra longwing butterflies this year? They’ve been fluttering around our backyard. These beauties have black-and-yellow striped wings that effortlessly glide from plant to plant.

Last year about this time, we had an abundance of gulf fritillary butterflies, which have orange and black wings. Gulf fritillary caterpillars are orange and covered in harmless black spikes. Zebra longwing caterpillars are pokey-looking as well, but with a white body. Both species feed on passionflower vine, of which we have plenty.

I hadn’t noticed zebra longwings until the butterflies took flight in November. They seemed to congregate about a tea plant.

This tea plant was propagated by Mack Fleming, one of the co-founders of American Classic Tea on Wadmalaw Island in 1987. He had returned to teaching at the horticulture program at Trident Technical College in 1999. I taught with him for 20 years. Despite no longer being at the garden, tea still ran in his veins.

The tea plant (Camellia sinensis) is a shrub. You’re likely more familiar with Camellia japonica and Camellia sasanqua, the ornamental species of camellia in many landscapes. C. japonica, commonly called camellia, has large flowers that bloom in a variety of colors throughout winter. C. sasanqua, commonly called sasanqua, has flowers that are slightly smaller and bloom throughout the fall.

The tea plant, however, isn’t as valued for its ornamental appeal. Left alone, its growth habit is informal, the foliage not as glossy as its cousins. The flowers are small but, upon close inspection, no less appealing. The petals are white with yellow stamens. The zebra longwing butterflies in our backyard, along with other pollinators, took notice. Honeybees frequented the flowers to load up on pollen and nectar.

I’m not much of a tea drinker so, as of yet, haven’t taken advantage of harvesting tea. But if you are, you can grow your own. Locate a tea shrub in well-drained soil. An acidic sandy loam is ideal. A camellia/azalea fertilizer in spring and summer can be used.

The plant prefers afternoon shade, but full sun will be tolerated if it's kept watered. Camellias, in general, are long-lived, some reaching 100 years in age. The tea plant may get about 6 feet tall. However, they are typically slow-growing. If pruning is needed, do it after flowering.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Some sources recommend waiting two or three years before harvesting foliage for tea. When you’re ready, pluck the leaves from the tips of spring growth. This would include anywhere from two to five leaves, although the last two leaves on the stem are considered the ideal candidates, or the golden flush. What you do next depends on what type of tea you drink.

Once picked, oxidation, or fermentation, within the leaves will change the flavor. Green tea requires no oxidation. The leaves can be steamed like vegetables for a couple of minutes or dry-cooked in a pan. Afterward, dry them in the oven for 10 to 20 minutes at low heat (200 to 250 degrees). Brew your tea or store leaves in an airtight container for later use.

Oolong tea is partially oxidized by gently clenching the leaves in the palm of your hand. Set them out to dry for an hour or until they just begin to turn brown. Place in oven for up to 20 minutes at low heat, then store or brew.

Black tea requires more oxidation by crushing the leaves. Rub firmly between your hands then set out until they are completely brown, which may be a few to several hours. Once brown, dry in oven for 20 minutes at low heat.

Of course, the flavor will vary based on when you harvest, the degree of bruising and the amount of drying time. However, with a tea plant in your yard, you will have plenty opportunities to experiment.

Mack Fleming passed away in 2018, but his legacy is still growing in our backyard. While I’m not a tea drinker, I’ll brew a batch this spring in his honor.