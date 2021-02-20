Gardening: Seed summer annuals soon for setting out in spring

Soon it will be time to seed summer-blooming annual flowers to transplant later into the garden or yard. With COVID-19 cases still present in South Carolina, growing flowers at home is an enjoyable way to stay safe.

All the annuals discussed below germinate and grow rapidly. Seedlings are ready to transplant into the garden six to eight weeks after seeding. Marigolds should have their first buds by then. See “Tips for getting started propagating plants,” the Jan. 2 gardening column.

In the Lowcountry, seedlings should be set out between April 10-30. Transplanting earlier may expose plants to cold night temperatures. With later transplanting, the productive blooming time will be shortened by the heat and humidity of August.

Zinnias are one of the most popular summer annuals for home gardens. "California Giant" is a classic common zinnia cultivar that performs well in the Lowcountry. Plants grow 3 feet tall, and flowers are easily 3 inches wide in a variety of colors.

Common zinnia is one of the best annuals to attract swallowtail butterflies because these large butterflies like the flat, wide flowers as a secure landing spot.

Zinnias need well-drained soil to avoid damping-off of seedlings and root rot on older plants, so not every garden may have the best spot for zinnias.

Eventually, powdery mildew will show up on the leaves of older zinnia plants. Leaves with powdery mildew will curl and dry up. To prevent powdery mildew, plants can be sprayed starting in mid-June with biofungicides, such as 5 percent sesame oil or 85 percent potassium bicarbonate.

Leaf spots, caused by fungi called either alternaria or cercospora, also affect older zinnia plants and flowers. By the time these diseases appear, it’s time to dispose of zinnia plants in yard waste or trash. They should not be put into home compost piles because the fungi that cause these diseases may survive cool composting temperatures.

Marigolds, especially dwarf French types, are an excellent addition to the home garden. A solid planting of marigolds will eliminate root-knot nematode, a root-feeding pest on many vegetables and some annual flowers.

Many new cultivars of marigold do not have old-fashioned double rust and yellow flowers. "Mr. Majestic" has single golden yellow flowers striped or splashed with carmine red. Note that some of my flowers last fall did not have complete red stripes as shown on the seed package.

"Chameleon" marigold is an interesting mix of flower shapes and colors, as the name implies. The yellow, gold or orange flowers have single or semi-double petals.

I’ve grown both cultivars twice. "Mr. Majestic" performed better in the fall than in the summer, so I’ve concluded that it is not as heat tolerant as "Chameleon."

My marigolds have grown lushly and vigorously when I’ve mixed composted poultry manure fertilizer in the soil before transplanting. Marigolds are a bit more tolerant of moist soil than dry soil.

Cosmos come in two types, which are different botanical species. Cosmos bipinnatus, or common cosmos, is the more familiar one with flowers in white, pink, rose and magenta. "Sensation" is a common heirloom cultivar, sometimes sold as "Early Sensation" or "Dwarf Sensation." It was an All-America Selection in 1936.

Cosmos sulphureus or yellow cosmos blooms in yellows and oranges. Dwarf cultivars, such as "Cosmic," look neater in the garden than the old-fashioned tall cultivars. Yellow cosmos tolerates heat and humidity better than common cosmos.

Neither type needs fertilizer when planting, although a bit of compost worked into the soil is always a good idea. Cosmos prefer soil that is on the dry side.

Powdery mildew might appear on the finely divided leaves in summer. It doesn’t seem to harm the plants.

Ipomopsis rubra, or standing cypress, is a wildflower native to the Southwest. This annual can only be grown from seed, as I’ve never seen transplants for sale.

I’ve grown cultivar "Hummingbird Mix" twice. This cultivar will flower the same year it’s seeded. The plants are three to five feet tall with finely cut leaves, like a cypress tree. And yes, I saw hummingbirds feeding on the tubular red, yellow and cream flowers

Like cosmos, ipomopsis needs dry soil, full sun, but no fertilizer.

Growing flowers from seeds is a rewarding gardening achievement.