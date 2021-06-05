Gardening: Preventing tomato disease in the Lowcountry

Transplanted Northern gardeners, like me, may be used to looking for certain troubling tomato diseases by the time plants have small to medium-sized green fruit in early June. However, Septoria leaf spot, late blight and Verticillium wilt, damaging tomato diseases in the North, are rarely seen in the lower half of South Carolina due to the high air temperatures that start in May.

The Septoria fungus that causes Septoria leaf spot prefers temperatures of 68 to 77 degrees. The normal daily high temperature in May in North Charleston is 84 degrees. This year was very typical with an observed high of 83 degrees. The normal daily low temperature in May, 63 degrees, is also below the lowest optimum temperature, so the fungus isn’t very active at night either.

Late blight is another cool-weather disease with an optimum temperature of 70 degrees. The water mold pathogen requires high relative humidity, which certainly was in short supply this unusually dry spring. The three or four times in the past 30 years that I have seen late blight in tomatoes in Charleston County followed several cool, rainy, cloudy days in mid to late May.

Third, Verticillium wilt, a disease of tomatoes, strawberries and other crops, is caused by a soil-dwelling fungus that also prefers cool soils. This disease is common in the mountain regions of North Carolina that supply tomatoes to the eastern United States in late summer. I have never seen it on tomatoes in South Carolina.

Although high temperatures limit the spread of certain diseases, they, unfortunately, promote the development of heat-loving tomato pathogens.

Southern blight, or southern stem blight, is a disease of tomatoes, peppers and green beans. The soil fungus cannot tolerate temperatures low enough to freeze the soil, so this disease is found only below the Maryland-Pennsylvania border, where the fungus can persist from year to year in infested soil.

As the name of the disease implies, the fungus attacks plant stems just above the soil line and causes a dry canker that cuts off the water supply to the rest of the plant. Thick white fungus growth often covers the canker.

Later, the fungus produces tiny brown nuggets called sclerotia that resemble cabbage seeds. The sclerotia function somewhat like plant seeds and allow the fungus to survive in soil when a plant host is not present.

Southern blight is difficult to control. No vegetable cultivars are resistant. Biofungicides and homeowner fungicides are ineffective. Diseased plants should be removed from the garden and disposed of with household garbage.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Bacterial wilt seems to occur more commonly than southern blight, at least in the Lowcountry. Bacterial wilt is probably the most troubling home garden tomato disease.

As with southern blight, an entire tomato plant wilts when affected with bacterial wilt but no stem canker forms. Instead, the center of the stem rots, and the bacteria plug the water-conducting tissues in the stem.

Both the southern blight fungus and the bacterial wilt bacterium prefer warm soils at 85 to 95 degrees. Soils in the lower half of the state usually reach these temperatures by the end of May, so this is the time of year when these two diseases are noticed.

Generally, tomato plants affected with bacterial wilt stop producing fruit, while plants affected with southern blight may produce some fruit that are smaller than normal.

Vegetable gardens in raised beds, or tomatoes grown in 5-gallon buckets, avoid both southern blight and bacterial wilt if native soil is not used in the raised beds or containers.

Finally, several other tomato diseases found throughout the lower 48 U.S. states include bacterial spot, bacterial speck, early blight and Fusarium wilt.

The biofungicide Serenade, when mixed with a copper fungicide, will help manage bacterial spot and speck. Many hybrid tomatoes have resistance to Fusarium wilt.

Several varieties listed in Clemson’s Home Garden Information Center Factsheet 2217, Tomato Diseases & Disorders, are partially resistant to early blight. Gardeners in the Lowcountry should note that any cultivar with “mountain” in its name will produce fewer tomatoes than early blight-susceptible cultivars.

Tomato diseases in South Carolina can be managed, although not eliminated, by combining raised bed culture, resistant cultivars and biofungicides.