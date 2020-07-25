Gardening: Preserving productive soil in home vegetable gardens

How people grow vegetables has changed. Raised bed gardens with wooden sides filled with potting mix are now common, along with traditional in-ground gardens with native, natural soil.

With both types of vegetable gardens, planning the sequence of crops between spring and fall and from one year to the next is an important step in preserving productive soil, soil (almost) free from pathogens.

A reminder about terms: When I write about pathogens, I am using the scientific term for disease-causing organisms. The disease is what happens to an infected plant; the pathogen is the organism that causes the disease.

Why rotating crops works

Plants in the same botanical family often get the same diseases, probably because they share particular characteristics that make them all susceptible to the same pathogens.

For example, bacterial wilt, one of the most serious problems on tomato, also can affect the related vegetables such as eggplant, potato and pepper.

When plants that appeal to certain pathogens are removed from the environment for a year, some pathogens die out because they can’t survive long without a food source.

These types of pathogens usually are found on above-ground parts of plants and cause leaf spots and fruit rots.

Most root pathogens are at home in soil. With these pathogens, crop rotation is prevention, that is, it helps to keep these pathogens from reaching damaging levels.

Raised bed gardens

Raised beds filled with potting mix exclude pathogens found in native soil.

The main sources of pathogens in raised bed gardens are diseased leaves and roots from vegetables grown in the raised beds and spores that blow onto the leaves or fruit from neighboring gardens.

Native soil gardens

Many different pathogens that can attack roots of vegetable crops live in soil. It is not possible to eradicate (eliminate) most of them.

The trick is to keep them at a disadvantage while the crop is growing.

Forming a raised bed of native soil that is 3 to 6 inches higher than the surrounding soil will give some of the benefits of a raised bed garden.

Both garden types

1. The most basic rule of thumb for preserving productive soil is do not plant the same vegetable, or a closely related one, in the same spot two years in a row. This recommendation works in both soil types.

In raised beds, the main source of pathogens for next year’s crop is diseased remains from this year’s crop. By moving plants to a different half of a bed or, better, to a different bed, the new crop won’t be growing through the contaminated residue.

In the ground, naturally occurring pathogens, plus pathogens on crop residue, make it doubly important to move related vegetables to new spots each year.

If you plant flowers in a vegetable garden, be aware that some annuals are in the same plant families as common vegetables.

2. Crop residue, leaves as well as roots, must be removed from the garden immediately after harvesting is over to stop pathogens. Cleaning up reduces carry-over and survival of pathogens in both types of soil.

3. To avoid spreading infested soil throughout the garden, dig or till small areas of soil rather than running a rototiller the length of the garden and moving soil from one end to the other.

In raised beds, work one-half or one-third of a bed at one time or definitely work all of one bed before moving to a different bed. It is a very good idea to clean tools between beds to keep pathogens confined to avoid spreading pathogens in one bed to another.

Productive garden soil teems with bacteria and other microorganisms that keep plant roots healthy and keep pathogens and pest insects under control. Crop rotation, along with regular additions of compost, is an important technique to promote and maintain productive garden soil.