Gardening: Plant pathogen version of 'What's My Line?'

Does anyone remember "What’s My Line?" a classic TV show from 1950 to 1967? (All 758 episodes are available on YouTube.)

Today’s “contestants” on the plant pathogen episode are fungi (molds), except No. 4, who is a water mold. All attack cucurbits (cucumber, melons, squashes, and gourds).

Can you guess who they are?

The contestants

No. 1, wearing a white shirt. “You’ll never find me inside a leaf. I get claustrophobic, see? I feel trapped inside a narrow, flat space like that. I prefer to be outside in the wide open with plenty of room to move around. I have to watch my delicate complexion, so I try and stay out of the sun. That’s why I prefer to hang out on the bottom of leaves in the shade.”

No. 2, wearing a brown shirt. “My favorite snack is a leaf from a sweet, juicy cantaloupe (or muskmelon). I’ll take that any day over a watermelon leaf, but watermelon is better than nothing. My favorite grower is the one who plants cantaloupe year after year in the same patch of ground. That way my favorite food is always close by.”

No. 3, wearing a black shirt. “I like all kinds of melons, too, but I’m not as picky as that other guy. Cucumber, butternut squash, pumpkin and even bottle gourd are on my list of edibles. I’m special because I have more than one name. The one thing I must have in my fridge at all times is water.”

No. 4, wearing a yellow shirt. “Family. You love 'em, but sometimes you’d rather hate on them. I was doing just fine feasting on cantaloupe, pumpkin and squash, after those pesky plant breeders, some of whom worked right here in Charleston in the 1960s and 1970s, made cucumber resistant to me. Fine. I don’t need cucumber in my diet, there’s lots of other cucurbits. Then guess who shows up in June 2004? My evil twin, who loves cucumber. Suddenly, everyone’s talking about how he’s eaten all the cucumbers, and no one gives me the time of day anymore. Humph.”

No. 5, wearing a salmon-colored shirt. “There’s nothing wrong with being particular. Sometimes I’m in the mood for cucumber, and other times watermelon. When neither is on the menu, I’ll go with cantaloupe or put in a special request for bottle gourd. If you’re stumped who I am, here’s a big hint: I make watermelon fruit ugly. In fact, a special rule says a grower can’t sell a watermelon I got to first.”

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The identities

No. 1 is powdery mildew, a white, dusty fungus that often starts on the bottom of a summer squash leaf, where the clear white spores and fungal growth are shaded from the UV rays of the sun. Powdery mildew is one of the few plant pathogens that grows on the outside instead of inside a leaf. Gardeners should look for resistant varieties.

No. 2 is Alternaria leaf blight. The brown spots are found mostly on cantaloupe that either hasn’t been sprayed or was planted too often in the same spot.

No. 3 is called gummy stem blight on leaves and vines but black rot disease on fruit, one of the few diseases to have two names, depending on which plant part it attacks. It’s favored by wet weather.

No. 4 is downy mildew. Cucumber varieties like Poinsett, bred at Clemson Coastal Research and Education Center, and the improved version Poinsett 76 from Cornell, were resistant until 2004, when a new downy mildew strain found in North Carolina quickly spread throughout the Eastern United States. Fortunately, some new cucumber varieties are partially resistant to both the old and new strains. ‘Bristol,’ available from stokeseeds.com or johnnyseeds.com, is an excellent producer in the spring.

No. 5 is anthracnose. The salmon color refers to the fungus spores found in the middle of leaf and fruit spots. Anthracnose is the only disease mentioned in the USDA grades for watermelon, and no fruit with spots of anthracnose may be sold.

Alternaria leaf blight, gummy stem blight and anthracnose can only be managed by spraying conventional fungicides with the active ingredients chlorothalonil or mancozeb.

Leaves of cucurbits should never be wetted while watering, which promotes growth of all three fungi.