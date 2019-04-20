The Easter lily is Lilium longiflorum, which means “long-flowered lily.” These lilies are native to Taiwan and Okinawa, where summers are hot, winters are mild and rainfall is high (80 inches per year).
History
The earliest images of an Easter-like lily are in paintings from the Middle Ages that depict another spring religious festival, the Annunciation, celebrated on March 25. Paintings from 1390 show potted white lilies or the Archangel Gabriel giving Mary a long stalk with a cluster of trumpet-shaped flowers.
These flowers are Lilium candidum, which means “white lily.” This species is closely related to the Easter lily but native to the Middle East, where it was long prized for its fragrance and beauty.
Just as many desirable plants are moved from their place of origin, the Easter lily was taken to England and then to Bermuda, a former British colony. Lily bulbs grow well in Bermuda, which has a warm climate like Okinawa, albeit a bit drier with only 59 inches of rain per year.
According to the University of Vermont Extension, the beginning of Lilium longiflorum as an Easter decoration began when a woman from Philadelphia saw the lilies blooming in spring in Bermuda around Easter time. Her local florist coaxed the bulbs into bloom and began selling them in the 1880s.
The shipments of lily bulbs from Bermuda to the United States came to an abrupt halt in 1903 when a widespread virus epidemic damaged the lily crop. The local plant pathologist, Lawrence Ogilvie, discovered that a lily virus spread by aphids was the problem. Because aphids spread several different lily viruses, today no one knows which virus was so damaging in Bermuda. By inspecting bulb fields and packing houses and destroying diseased plants, Ogilvie was able to reduce disease in subsequent years.
The Easter lily market in the United States must have been somewhat important already because immediately after the epidemic in Bermuda, U.S. Department of Agriculture scientists began to study how to produce virus-free lily plants. They used lily seeds rather than lily bulbs to start plants, since seeds are much less likely than bulbs to harbor viruses.
By the 1930s, Japan became the primary source of lily bulbs shipped to the United States. World War II, however, halted this trade. As with other commodities, domestic production increased to fill the gap.
Production
In 2014, 7.7 million potted Easter lilies worth $37 million were sold in the United States. Michigan produces almost 20 percent of the total. California, Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio round out the top 50 percent. Sales have been stable since 2005.
Lily farmers grow bulbs on the Pacific Coast along the border between California and Oregon. Like many other industries, lily bulb production has concentrated onto five large farms in this small area. The climate is monotonously moderate, with high temperatures ranging from 55 degrees in January to 68 degrees in July, and low temperatures that never fall below freezing. Rainfall averages 71 inches per year, which the lilies love. It takes three years to produce a lily bulb large enough to flower.
In the 1940s, USDA scientists developed a precise regime of cold temperature storage followed by long periods of bright light to induce the bulbs to sprout and flower on a set schedule. Growers refined the schedule over the years. It takes 23 weeks to produce a flowering Easter lily, which means the process begins in October when Easter is in early April.
After Easter, Easter lilies can be planted outdoors in South Carolina. Bulbs survive longest in well-drained but moist soil, which can be created by adding compost before planting. Without special cold and light treatment, Easter lilies will bloom naturally after Easter.
Warning
Easter lilies are extremely toxic to cats. Even an amount as small as one bite of a lily leaf or flower can cause kidney damage, failure or death.
My cat is a jumper, so no place, other than a closed room, would be a safe spot for an Easter lily. One reference even cautioned that lily pollen could sicken a cat.
To prevent pollen drop, the anthers, the six yellow structures in the flower that produce pollen, can be removed after the flower opens.