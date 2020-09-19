Gardening: Pay attention to trees planted in your yard

As the summer draws to an end, it is important to remember that we are still in the middle of hurricane season.

And with the possibility of a significant weather event, it is also necessary to understand the trees in your landscape and recognize any possible issues that may arise.

Trees provide many benefits, both environmentally and aesthetically. But there is no denying that they also can be a potential hazard. Because of this, know the species and health of each tree, before and after planting.

There are many species of trees that call the Lowcountry home. And there are many that may pose a problem in the event of a storm.

Bradford pear

The Bradford pear, which is a cultivar of the invasive Callery pear species, was once a popular landscape tree. Now, however, it is known to be a significant hazard.

These trees grow fast and naturally have a wonderful shape with little training required. This also can be a problem though, as the fast growth of a tree leads to weaker branches.

With the development of rather tight crotches, more mature trees can split easily. Though the Callery pear does not get overly massive, they still pose risks and should be addressed.

Water oak

One of the most common trees in many landscapes and urban settings is the water oak.

These trees can get very large for the Lowcountry, with the possibility to grow almost 70 feet tall. Though this tree grows well here, it is notoriously weak wooded and is prone to limb breakage during high winds or ice events.

Pecan tree

One unfortunate species to include is the beloved pecan.

Though the pecan is an excellent tree with wonderful fruits, the persistence of insect and disease with this species can be of concern as they become weak and can drop many branches.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

It is imperative to have a strict pruning program for pecan trees, as well as any other tree that may be of concern within the home landscape.

Caring for trees

Good tree structure starts before you plant.

The phrase "right plant in the right place" is important to follow to ensure the long-term health of any plant within the garden.

This is especially true when it comes to planting trees. Be careful to first select the right species for the planting area. Some trees may be too big for the area you have selected, so be sure to research all there is to know about any desired tree species. The tree should be allowed to grow naturally in its designed area without interfering with power lines or buildings.

Pruning can be a critical tool in proper tree care. Pruning should not be used to force a tree to follow certain space restraints, though.

That being said, in the home landscape we may need to train a tree to have better overall structure and branching. You should take note that good tree pruning practices should be followed as to not affect the overall health of the tree.

When to prune

The right time to prune many of our deciduous tree species is during dormancy, or during the winter.

When pruning, be sure to use the correct tools, which should be sharp and clean, to start any pruning project. Make clean cuts close to the connecting branch without cutting into the collar.

Also, when pruning, do not take off too much green material as to not stress the tree unnecessarily. This does not include dead or dying branches though, which can be removed immediately as these pose the most threat to falling. Pruning can be a precise practice so if uncomfortable, please contact a professional for assistance.

The health of a tree is critical to its proclivity to dropping branches and splitting.

If a tree is in decline, then the tree is naturally weaker and thus more of a concern. Scout any trees within the landscape to identify problem areas.

Look at the overall tree and note any bare or thinning areas, as these can be the first signs of decline. If concerned with the health of a tree, please contact an International Society of Arboriculture certified arborist to inspect the tree.