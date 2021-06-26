Gardening: Natural weather predictions before meteorology

For generations, farmers and gardeners have tried to predict the weather based on natural phenomena or special days, like Easter. One of the days used in southern Germany, from where many of my ancestors emigrated, is the Feast of the Seven Sleepers of Ephesus, or “Seven Sleeper’s Day” for short.

The original feast day was today, June 27, celebrated since the late twelfth century, as documented in an illustration of the Seven Sleepers awakening in a medieval manuscript from 1170. The feast day shifted to July 7 after Pope Gregory XIII corrected the calendar to more accurately account for leap years. The current commemoration in the Roman Catholic Church is July 27.

The Christian legend tells the story of seven young men who retreated to a cave to escape persecution in 251 A.D. When the emperor learned of their hiding place, he had the cave sealed. Miraculously, the seven fell asleep and slept until 446 A. D., when a farmer, who dug the cave open to use as a barn, awakened the seven.

“The weather on Seven Sleeper’s Day for seven weeks will constant stay” is my translation of one version of the weather prediction based on Seven Sleepers Day. The accuracy for southeastern Germany was estimated at 60-70% by a German meteorologist using July 7 as Seven Sleepers Day.

This weather prediction is accurate because it is based on weather events that often reoccur. The meteorological basis is the position of the polar jet stream air current in late June and early July. If the jet stream takes a northerly route, a high-pressure ridge brings clear weather to southern Germany. If the jet stream is further to the south, the summer weather in central Europe is rainy (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_Sleepers%27_Day).

Closer to home, the “Easter freeze” or “Easter snap” is a southeastern U. S. weather tradition related to me by two colleagues. Based on this saying, a night or two of cold temperatures, possibly as low as freezing, occurs around Easter.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

This prediction was very accurate in 2021, when the low temperature in North Charleston was 31 degrees on April 3, the day before Easter. Almost one-third of the cucumbers in one of my fields froze. Because of this risk, a closely related gardening rule is not to plant frost-sensitive crops before Easter, regardless of how late Easter occurs each year.

Another saying related to frost is once the pecans bloom, you are clear of all frost. I personally question the accuracy of this saying, since the pecan blossoms on trees at the Coastal Research and Education Center in Charleston have frozen several times in the past 30 years.

Finally, according to a third prediction, if it thunders in February you can expect a frost on the same dates in April. A colleague who tracks this saying reports that thunder the second week of February 2021 accurately foretold the early cold snap in April, but thunder on February 24 did not, thank goodness, lead to frost on April 24.

My aunt recently told me my great-grandmother would warn that “the ice men are coming” around mid-May in Michigan. This saying, like the Seven Sleepers rule, goes back hundreds of years in Germany. The so-called “ice men”” or “ice saints” are four saints whose feast days occurred between 11 and 14 May according to the older Julian calendar. It’s another “farmer’s rule” to guide farmers that it’s usually safe to sow frost-sensitive crops after these days are past.

Since the cold air that causes a sudden drop in temperature comes from the North Pole (like a polar vortex), there was a local variation in southern Germany, northern Switzerland and Austria that called the ice men the last three of the four saints (May 12 to 14) and added St. Sophia or “cold Sophie” on May 15 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ice_Saints).

Unlike the Seven Sleepers prediction, the rule of the ice men is correct only 39% of the time, statistically not better than chance (50:50).

Weather sayings like these are a link to our agricultural past but may not always hold true in modern urban gardens.