Gardening: Mint family plants are easy to grow, attract pollinators

When it comes to gardening, few plants are easier to grow than mint. And when it comes to attracting pollinators, few families can boast such achievements.

One of the first plants I ever cultivated was Mentha vulgaris, or common spearmint. It started me on the wonderful journey of gardening. Mint belongs to the large Lamiaceae family, which has the unique feature of having a square stem, making them easy to identify.

Though mint is where the family gets its namesake, there are many other wonderful plants to choose from that provide a myriad of benefits to many landscapes.

What makes this family special is the aromatic foliage, many of which are used for culinary purposes, and the gorgeous flowers that are not only attractive in the landscape but attract many delightful pollinators and beneficial insects. One of the best features of plants within this family is their ability to attract pollinators.

It is a relatively large plant family consisting of a wide range of species. These can be culinary herbs, attractive ornamentals or invasive weeds. With thousands of species in this family, there is a lot to love.

Many of the plants fall into the category of flowering perennials, as well as some shrubs. The American beautyberry, an essential shrub for pollinators and birds alike, is an excellent native shrub with attractive purple berries in the fall.

The chaste tree, or vitex, is a small but beautiful deciduous tree perfect for smaller gardens.

There are many pollinator plants such as the Agastache and bee balm that create a buzzing in the garden and help fill in areas as you cannot have too many of these.

Bee balm, of the Monarda genus, is a showy member of this family that attract both bees and butterflies but is also deer resistant.

Lemon balm, Melissa, is a mint-like plant with a rich lemon fragrance that is said to be the perfect plant for attracting bumble bees. Lemon balm can spread, like mint does, through both rhizomes (underground stems) and seed, so be careful not to let this one get out of control.

A lesser known plant within this family, the native Georgia Savory, is a small compact herbaceous perennial that most years will live through the winter. It has beautiful flowers in the early fall.

When growing tomatoes and peppers, include the venerable basil as it is supposed to enhance flavor and, more importantly, attracts the necessary pollinators for good fruit production. Many of these plants grow best in full sun but can do well in some shade.

The largest Genera in this family is salvia. These plants come in many colors and sizes and one can spend most of their energy just cultivating this rich group. This genus includes many different plants such as sage, rosemary and the standard perennial salvias.

Rosemary comes in different shapes and growth patterns, but grows well in full sun, has blue flowers in the spring and is generally considered more of an evergreen here in the Lowcountry.

Sage, another culinary herb, is a wonderful plant that acts more like a small shrub. Both sage and rosemary are considered deer resistant.

There are salvias for many areas, but they are known for growing in hot, dry conditions and bloom for long periods of time. There is not a time when I go out to see the salvias blooming and don’t see some pollinator flying from flower to flower. Most of the salvias grown are hybrids and come in various shapes and colors.

One must always be careful with this family though, as there are some that have a tendency to spread and become weeds.

Mint and its cultivars are well known for their ability to take over a garden space. Generally, these plants are grown in containers to avoid them spreading and choking out other species.

Even Bee balm can have a tendency to spread but is usually easy to control.

Florida betony, which many were dealing with in the spring, is a vigorous spreading weed that has a unique root. Also known as rattlesnake weed, the root looks very similar to a rattlesnake rattler. If not removed when pulling, the plant can regrow from this root which has plenty of stored energy.

Though most of the weeds within this family are cool season weeds, they can become prominent quickly if not controlled.

Then there is the elusive lavender. There are numerous species and cultivars of this beautiful group, but lavender is very susceptible to root rot, so growing in containers is going to be the best course of action. For the best lavenders, try growing hybrid cultivars specifically bred for our climate.