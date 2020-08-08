Gardening: Master Gardeners create monarch waystation in West Ashley

The monarch butterfly, Danaus plexippus, is one the most recognizable butterflies in the world.

They are generally widespread throughout the Unites States and have an exquisite appearance. The butterflies have orange-and-black coloration and are distinct in appearance with only a few butterflies mimicking their appearance to ward off birds.

Many of the wild milkweed populations and the nectar sources for these butterflies are disappearing due to development and the use of herbicides on roadsides.

This has reduced the resources needed for the monarch to produce subsequent generations, thus reducing the overall population.

This has led to the conservation movement of the Monarch Watch Organization to start the Monarch Waystation Program.

This program is designed to encourage the planting of both native milkweed species as well as other pollinator plants to provide the means for these monarch butterflies to reproduce and sustain their migration.

The Master Gardener group in Charleston has decided to take on this project and has begun to create one of these Monarch Waystations.

The Coastal Research and Education Center, the Clemson University research farm off Savannah Highway in West Ashley, has an area devoted to urban research and demonstration.

This area, unlike the rest of the farm, is open to the public. This project is maintained by a dedicated group of Master Gardeners who have done an excellent job of creating a garden with different areas for different plants.

There are not only flowers and shrubs, but also vegetables and a fruit orchard in progress to help better understand growing food in urban environments.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

These Master Gardeners have taken one of the garden beds and repurposed it for a Monarch Waystation.

This area includes or will include not just milkweeds, but other plants to attract the monarchs and other pollinators.

An arbor and trellis were constructed to display the Monarch Waystation sign and wooden butterflies painted by Master Gardeners and their family members. Two butterfly houses and a water source for the monarchs will be added soon. There are other garden beds planted with milkweeds.

The group of Master Gardeners have taken initiative and applied to the Monarch Watch Organization to obtain a grant for free milkweed plugs and to become a recognized Monarch Waystation.

This area has already been transformed and will hopefully continue to grow. They plan to add an educational poster and pamphlets in the kiosk area for the public as well as offer educational programs focused on the Monarch Butterflies and their conservation.

Monarch caterpillars are picky in their food source as they prefer species of the Asclepias genus, commonly known as milkweeds. The adults will lay eggs on the underside of the leaves, and, once emerged, the larva, or caterpillars, will feed on the plant itself until mature enough to form a chrysalis.

The monarch generation is relatively short, less than a month, and can go through up to four generations in a year before migrating south. Monarch butterflies are strong fliers and can travel more than 600 miles continuously to overwinter in the mountains of Mexico. They then fly north in March, reproducing on the way.

Milkweed is an essential plant for pollinator gardens. It is not only the host plant for monarch butterflies but it also attracts many other pollinators. This plant is generally a perennial, meaning it with regrow year after year if allowed.

Different species of milkweed prefer different types of areas, so it is important to know the species you are working with. There are several native species of milkweed, but there are also a few non-native species to avoid.

The tropical milkweed, Asclepias curassavica, is a beautiful species, but there is some dispute over its benefit in monarch preservation due to the high cardenolides (or steroids), compounds present in the species. Also, be careful, as this species readily reseeds and can become invasive in a home landscape. Be sure to pick native species of milkweed.