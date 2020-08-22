Gardening: Making the switch to cordless mowing

My wife got a lawnmower for her birthday. That’s right. A lawnmower, a cordless mower.

Mowing is relaxing. The smell of cut grass makes us happy. Cutting all those grass blades to the same length is strangely gratifying, and a striped lawn is visually appealing.

Striping is a result of light reflecting off leaf blades. Reel mowers are most effective at leaning grass in the direction of mowing. When the mower is going away from an observer, the stripe is lighter in color. Coming toward the observer, the stripe will be darker. If you went to the other side of the lawn, the colors would switch.

A reel mower consists of a reel and bedknife. The reel is a cylinder of spiraling blades. As it spins, the blades clip grass against a stationary bedknife in a series of horizontal scissor-cuts as the mower moves forward.

Gas-powered reel mowers are expensive and generally not used for cutting the lawn. A manual reel mower, however, turns the reel with gears in the wheel. You provide the power by pushing it. It’s affordable. All it costs to operate are a strong pair of legs. However, a manual reel mower typically has a narrow cutting width. It’s a reasonable choice for a small lawn, but you’re not going cut an acre of grass without making it your full-time job.

Reel mowers need to be frequently adjusted to maintain the cut. Over time, the blades will dull and require backlapping. Golf courses use specialized grinders to keep their blades sharp. Grinding is beyond the needs or capabilities for homeowners. This is why most of us use the good old rotary mower.

A rotary mower is just a spinning blade under a metal deck. It doesn’t result in striping due to the vacuuming effect that tends to stand the turf up. A roller can be attached to some mowers to make the turf lay over. This will create some striping but, compared to golf courses, the result is mild. However, if you overseed your winter lawn with rye grass, you’ll notice more pronounced stripes. Rye grass is darker green with a shinier leaf blade.

Gas-powered rotary mowers are standard equipment for homeowners. They require some maintenance. The oil should be changed annually. The air filter should be replaced annually, or more frequently depending on dusty conditions. The blade could last years before sharpening or replacing, depending on the mowing conditions.

The gas tank should be empty when the mower is stored for the winter to prevent gumming up the carburetor. You can do this by letting it run until it stops. Sometimes a mower won’t start in spring if gas is left in the system.

Our lawn is too big for a small reel mower. There are electric rotary mowers, but slinging an extension cord around for an hour gets tiresome.

My wife's new cordless mower utilizes two 40-volt batteries that provide about 45 minutes of mowing, plenty for our lawn.

It starts with a push of a button. The plastic deck is lighter than the hunk of metal on our gas-powered mower. This makes it easier to handle and less exhausting to push around. There are no cans of gas on the shelf, no oil to change or air filters to service. There are no emissions. And the engine is significantly quieter.

It provides a lower quality of cut but something we find acceptable. The height adjustment is much easier. We cut the grass low in the spring to clean up weeds then mow as high as possible in the summer for deeper roots.

The batteries are also interchangeable with a leaf blower and edger. So we can quickly and quietly operate without waking neighbors. Without the problems from gas, we don’t curse a clogged carburetor or wrestle with knotted extension cords. In November, we’ll just push the mower into the garage until spring.