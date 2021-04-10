Gardening: Lowcountry succulents

How much water should you drink daily? Recommendations can be as high as one ounce of water per pound of weight. Let’s pretend I weigh 180 pounds. That’s almost one and half gallons. I don’t think I can drink that much.

Obviously, water requirements vary from person to person, as well as the situation. Plants are no different. They use a smidgen of water for photosynthesis, but the rest of it, approximately 99 percent of it, simply passes right through them. It’s a process called transpiration, which, in many ways, is like sweating.

In transpiration, roots take up water that is drawn up through the stem. When it reaches the leaves, liquid water exits through small openings, called stomata, as vapor. This wicking process keep plants cool.

Want to see transpiration in action? Get a Ziploc bag and a plant you’re willing to sacrifice. Seal the baggie over the plant. Position the baggie so water won’t leak out. After the first day, vapor will cling to the inner surface. After a few days, water will start pooling. We’ve done this experiment at the Trident Technical College horticulture program with several species of plants and the differences are dramatic. Pine seedlings often collect the most water. Succulents transpire the least.

Succulents are adept at conserving water with efficient metabolism and a reduced number of stomata. More pointedly, this group of plants contains water storage tissue. As a result, the foliage and stems look plump and fleshy. In botany lab, we examine water content by weighing plants before putting them in an oven. It’s no surprise that succulents contained the most water. A whopping 95 percent!

In California, it has been found that large succulents, similar to century plants in the Lowcountry, can provide a barrier to wildfires when planted around a house. Approaching fires don’t burn succulents; they boil them.

Succulents do best in full sun and well-drained soil. They don’t like it wet and, by and large, don’t care for shade. They’re adapted to hot and dry climate. That spells low maintenance.

Not all succulents you find at garden centers will survive year after year in the Lowcountry landscape. However, sedums are tough as a shovel. The spreading varieties of sedum are known as stonecrops. They grow low to the ground and “hug stones.” They’re commonly used on green roofs, one of the few plants that can survive that degree of heat and drought. At TTC, we use them in vertical gardens where soil is limited and often dry.

Stonecrops are easy to propagate. Simply lay some random cuttings on soil; that’s it. You don’t even have to be kind, just break off some stems or shave them with scissors. They don’t care. Keep them watered and the stems will root. You can buy a mix of stonecrops, give it a haircut and literally grow hundreds of them.

Ice plant is another sedum that grows low to the ground. The name comes from foliar hair that sparkles. The starry, purple flowers are exceptional and attract pollinators.

A second noteworthy succulent that does well in the Lowcountry is soap aloe (aloe maculata). This one is a little harder to find at garden centers. This fleshy rosette gets a few feet tall and produces numerous pups that are easy to divide.

One of its best features is the flower stalk that emerges during the summer. Its reddish tubular flowers attract pollinators and the occasional hummingbird. It doesn’t take long for a single plant to multiply into a small colony. It loves it hot and dry. One of those plant-it-and-forget-it plants.

The leaves can be broken, and the juice mixed with water as a soap substitute. Keep in mind, this is not aloe vera, the succulent valued for its medicinal sap. You can rub soap aloe sap on your sunburn, but it won’t help with the pain. It’ll just keep you clean.