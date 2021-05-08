Gardening: Introducing unique fruits

Growing fruit is an extremely rewarding experience.

Here in the Lowcountry though, the types of fruit one can grow is quite limited. Many fruit trees such as apples and peaches are attempted but are not generally recommended for the average homeowner due to disease and insect pressures.

There are the standard fruits, with blueberries, blackberries and figs, which are both well-known and relatively simple to grow given the correct conditions.

Even the lesser-known loquat fruit are still a staple for the Charleston garden as a wonderful, evergreen tree with a tropical look to them. Two fruit-bearing plants that are often overlooked are the pineapple guava and flowering quince.

The pineapple guava, acca sellowiana, is a large, evergreen shrub in the myrtle family, myrtaceae. Native to South America, it is becoming more popular within the nursery trade due to its excellent ornamental features.

It is a relatively fast-growing shrub with beautiful bluish-green leaves and gorgeous flowers opening this month and eventually producing unique fruits that ripen in the late summer. The undersides of the leaves have a silvery look to them and the stems contrast this well with its brownish-orange bark.

If planted in full sun, these produce an abundance of flowers in spring that have white petals and dark red stamens in the center. These shrubs make excellent additions to most landscapes and tend to have few issues once established. This is also an ideal plant along the coast due to its moderate salt tolerance and semi-tropical appearance.

Pineapple guavas are fairly easy to grow in this area. They prefer, as most plants do, well-drained soils and plenty of sun. They are tolerant of some shade if fruit is not as much of a concern.

The best time to plant most shrubs is the fall, but these can be planted in the spring if water is managed properly during the summer to ensure proper establishment. Though not heavy feeders, it may be necessary to fertilize them for the first few years after planting to ensure good growth and development, but after this fertilizer is rarely needed unless a soil test indicates it.

As a large shrub, pineapple guavas can grow up to 15 feet, depending on pruning and possible frosts. Usually grown as a shrub, it makes an excellent evergreen hedge that produces dense foliage if pruned consistently but can become rather loose as it grows. The best time to prune and shape pineapple guavas is late winter, similar to most summer flowering shrubs, though you can really prune at anytime as flowers are produced on the current year’s growth.

While the pineapple guava is gaining in popularity, the flowering quince, chaenomeles speciosa, is not quite as popular of a shrub as it once was. While the flowers are a sight to behold in the early spring, this is a short-lived feature.

This is a deciduous shrub, meaning it loses it leaves during the winter. It is native to China and in the rose family, rosaceae, which unfortunately results in a susceptibility to various diseases and pests. All this being said, though, the flowering quince is still a wonderful and unique shrub with beautiful flowers and edible quince fruits.

The fruits do need some preparation before eating as they are hard and bitter right off the plant. This is not a fit for every landscape, but can be an interesting addition for a garden of edible plants.

Flowering quince is relatively easy to grow, much like the pineapple guava. It prefers well-drained soils and plenty of sun for abundant flowers. It is exceptionally adaptable to our poor soils here in the Lowcountry and has a decent drought tolerance.

It does have a fairly spiny shape to it but requires little pruning. It grows up to 10 feet tall and makes a decent specimen planting if for nothing else its flowers. It does make a good barrier plant due to its shape, though it is browsed by deer on occasion.

Both the pineapple guava and the flowering quince are good additions to an edible landscape, one of the features that make them an even better idea is their ability to attract pollinators and especially birds. Hummingbirds tend to like the flowering quince flowers, though these are short lived. Both fruits are eaten by wildlife, giving them an extra benefit to the home landscape.

For more information on gardening, go to hgic.clemson.edu or reach out at cburtt@clemson.edu.