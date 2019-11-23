Last year, we had a Charlie Brown Christmas tree.

It was a sad little oakleaf holly that had been growing in the backyard for years. Instead of moving it, we brought it inside and decorated it. It was an unusual species for Christmas but held its foliage for the entire month. In the New Year, it went to the compost pile.

This year, we’ll spare the remaining sad hollies in our backyard. We’re going with a whole tree, roots and all. Instead of making the compost pile taller, this year we’ll plant it in the New Year.

Based on what we’ve spent on past Christmas trees, we’ll probably spend about the same for a 15-gallon tree or shrub from a local nursery. Our top priority is an evergreen specimen. This time of the year, deciduous plants are dropping leaves. While that would truly be in the Charlie Brown spirit, an evergreen will be a lot less to clean up. A fifteen-gallon tree or shrub will be a reasonable size to decorate and a good selection for the yard. It’ll be a bit heavy to move inside, but there will be no need for a tree stand.

We have a list of contenders.

Tea olive (Osmanthus fragans). A tea olive is an evergreen shrub that can grow quite large in full sun and well-drained soil. It makes a good screening plant. Visually, it’s unremarkable. The flowers are inconspicuous, born in small clusters, but the fragrance is outstanding; it’s a fruity aroma that occurs multiple times in the winter months. There’s no guarantee a tea olive will bloom once it’s weighted down with ornaments, but it’ll be a treat if it does.

Southern magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora). The Southern magnolia is an evergreen tree well known for large glossy leaves with coppery undersides and magnificent white flowers in the spring. These trees get quite tall and just as broad so they’ll need plenty of space when planted outdoors. However, there are many dwarf varieties, such as Little Gem, that slowly grow into a small to medium tree.

The foliage is often used in centerpieces and wreaths and would make an interesting Christmas tree. However, in the landscape the foliage can be a problem. A mower won’t shred magnolia leaves but rather shoots them out whole. Unlike most trees, the foliage is slow to decompose. It has to be bagged for disposal or find a place in the yard. The best approach is to avoid pruning up the limbs and allow them to touch the ground. This way dropped foliage can be hidden beneath the tree.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Arizona cypress (Cupressus arizonica). If we don’t want to get too crazy, Arizona cypress would be a good choice. It’s basically a blue-green Christmas tree. The natural habit is cone-shaped. In the landscape, it’s a large, fast growing shrub that can get quite large. It should be planted in full sun and handles drought quite well. It’s a great choice when looking for a bulletproof screening shrub with very few insect and disease problems.

Camellia (Camellia japonica or Camellia sasanqua). Camellias would be an excellent choice. Both species have glossy foliage. Sasanqua foliage is half the size of Japanese camellia foliage. In the landscape, they handle a wide range of shade and sun, although afternoon shade is considered ideal. They are highly valued for their winter flowers. Although bloom times vary widely based on cultivar, sasanqua generally blooms in the fall and japonica in winter.

While either of these would be a welcome selection in the yard or covered with ornaments, it would likely be expensive to find a specimen large enough as a Christmas tree.

Holly (Ilex species). There are many hollies that grow into medium to large shrubs. These are generally tough plants that handle sun and shade. The glossy foliage almost shines on some cultivars. While the flowers are tiny and white, the red berries are certainly Christmasy enough to be another strong contender.