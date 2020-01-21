For years now, I’ve steered toward a healthier diet. It’s primarily because the consequences of eating, say, a box of Fruity Pebbles for breakfast are immediate. There would be nothing colorful about my day. It wasn’t like that when I was 10 years old.

There’s an abundance of resources to improve diet. The basics, though, are pretty simple, such as cutting back on sugar. My wife and I have also increased the plant-based portion of our diet.

There are plenty of options in the Lowcountry to buy organic produce and, more importantly, getting it locally grown. We have taken advantage of some of the numerous community supported agriculture (CSA) programs in the Lowcountry. The product is often high quality and freshly harvested.

We also grow our own. It doesn’t get more local than your backyard. We recently started growing in our kitchen. Broccoli sprouts are high in sulforaphane, a potent anti-inflammatory and detoxifying agent. The process is pretty straightforward.

Broccoli seed can be purchased online in bulk. One to two tablespoons are added to a large mason jar and filled with water. Screen lids, also acquired online, can be used to drain water. Jars are then placed upside down in a bowl to drain the excess and placed in the dark for the first couple of days. Repeat the rinsing cycle twice a day.

Once the seedlings have sprouted, put jars in indirect light while continuing to rinse twice a day. It only takes a week for the jars to be completely filled. The taste is peppery and somewhat strong but works well on salads and sandwiches.

We’re limited on what we can grow outside. Most vegetables require at least six hours of sunlight. Our yard is mostly shade, but we’ve integrated spinach and kale into the front yard landscape. We start with quality seeds from online sources like Johnny’s Selected Seeds or Southern Exposure Seed Exchange. It’s not an inexpensive source but there are numerous cultivar choices and the seeds reliably germinate.

We amend the soil with compost and broadcast seed in October. Once seeds germinate, we water weekly with a soluble fertilizer. We usually begin to harvest on an as-needed basis in December and continue through winter. By March, spinach has gone to seed. We can still harvest for smoothies, but we’ll allow most of it to continue growing until the seeds are set. They will be dry and readily come off the stalk. We’ll place them in envelopes and store in the fridge. That’s free seed for next year.

Spinach is an annual, meaning it produces seed at the end of the growing season. Kale, however, is a biennial. This is a two-year cycle. It won’t produce seed until the end of the second year. Most of our kale doesn’t survive the summer. It’s the insects, primarily. There are organics insecticides that can protect them.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

In the summer, we’ll use the area for sweet potatoes. We’ll buy sweet potato seedlings from a local supplier. We only need six of them because the stems are easy to propagate. Sweet potato has a viney growth habit that quickly spreads through the garden. It makes for a decent groundcover. The foliage is edible, but not particularly tasty. The tubers will be ready for harvest in the fall, right about the time spinach is ready to plant. Sweet potatoes are nutritious and high in fiber. And fiber has become more important to my diet. We could store some sweet potatoes for next year but we end up eating them all.

Seeds, by and large, are easy to germinate. They can be topdressed onto soil and lightly raked. You can improve germination by seeding them into starter plugs. In some cases, where seed is expensive, they can be germinated in a damp paper towel and transplanted into tray of starter soil.

However, if you just want to purchase quality vegetables, support your local farmer. Find one near you at Lowcountry Local First’s website, lowcountrylocalfirst.org/csa2018.