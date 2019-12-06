Arbor Day is an unofficial holiday that promotes planting trees — “arbor” means “tree” in Latin.

In South Carolina, Arbor Day is the first Friday in December, or Dec. 6 this year, because late fall is a good time to plant trees. The cooler and wetter weather helps newly planted trees establish easier than in the heat of summer.

Trees are one of the most expensive plant investments a homeowner makes. Careful attention to what conditions a tree needs to grow well will protect that investment for years to come. If this article were an episode of the 1960s TV cartoon “The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show,” the alternate title would be “Learn from my mistakes with trees.”

Let the sun shine down on me

Some trees require full sun. Planted in part shade, tulip tree (Liriodendron tulipifera) is attacked by large brown scale insects that literally “suck the life” out of the tree’s leaves. It is impossible to spray a tree as large as a tulip tree. Instead of fighting scale regularly with expensive granular insecticide, choose a tree adapted to shade, like sweet bay (Magnolia virginiana) or southern yew (Podocarpus macrophyllus).

Southern magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora) also grows best in full sun. Neither of my trees, a moderately sized ‘D. D. Blanchard’ and a smaller ‘Little Gem,’ gets as much sun as it needs. Consequently, both have algal leaf spot and magnolia scale on the shaded lower leaves. Repeated sprayings with copper have not eliminated algal leaf spot. Safari insecticide (active ingredient dinotefuran) and yearly fertilization have helped manage magnolia scale.

Dappled shade

Trees like Japanese maple (Acer palmatum) and eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) need part shade to thrive in South Carolina.

Despite their delicate appearance, my two Japanese maples, red-leaved ‘Bloodgood’ and bright green coral bark ‘Sango-Kaku,’ have been the most carefree trees I planted. Both are in shade for part of the day but also bask in several hours of indirect sunlight, enough for them to produce beautiful fall colors of scarlet and yellow, respectively. Japanese maples should never be planted in full sun.

Eastern redbud is a native understory tree, naturally adapted to part shade. I suspect that many of the redbuds that have died in the median of Bees Ferry Road struggled without enough shade.

Space to Spread

Red maple (Acer rubrum) should be used with caution in urban settings. I planted two red maples 20 years ago. One was located 8 feet from the driveway and the other was 10 feet from the corner of the house. Both were attacked by gloomy scale. Ultimately, I had to cut down the one by the driveway. The one by the house is doing better, perhaps as its root system spread away from the house foundation, and I started spraying with horticultural oil in late winter.

New research shows that red maples need an incredible amount of unobstructed space around them, 65 feet! More information is available online through the IFAS Extension Service at the University of Florida.

Likewise, don’t plant river birch (Betula nigra) next to a sidewalk or driveway. This shallow-rooted tree needs open space and moisture-retentive soil to grow to its full height of 50 to 90 feet.

Moist, not wet soil

Although southern magnolia and river birch need moist soil, they do not like wet soil. I planted a cute "Teddy Bear" magnolia in a wet back corner of the yard, but it lost leaves over several years and had to be removed. Of my two river birches, the one planted in a slightly raised bed has grown more than the one planted at the soil level. Native American holly (Ilex opaca) also does not do well in wet soil.

Water, please

Newly planted trees need moist soil for good root growth to become established. The plant probably has fewer roots after transplanting than before, since some fine roots invariably are damaged during transplanting. The remaining roots need to take up as much water as possible.

An irrigation system calibrated to water the lawn does not supply enough water for a large tree from a 15-gallon pot. Watering with a hose, sprinkler or Treegator tree watering bag (or two) is necessary for the first year or two.

Trees, like any other plant, need the right place to thrive.