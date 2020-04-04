Gardening: Home composting will reduce yard waste, improve soil

Yard-waste collection is one of the nonessential services temporarily halted by the city of Charleston due to the prevalence of COVID-19. Composting yard waste at home is an attractive alternative to collection because it offers multiple benefits that improve gardening sustainability.

No collections mean no diesel-powered trucks emitting carbon dioxide and air pollutants. Generating on-site compost reduces transporting commercial bags of compost to stores and reduces the number of plastic bags created.

Compost improves soil with natural ingredients: decomposed organic matter and beneficial microorganisms, mainly bacteria. The organic matter improves soil texture and allows soil to hold more air and water, leading to better root and plant growth. Certain bacteria produce natural chemicals that stimulate root and plant growth even more.

"The New Southern Living Garden Book" (Oxmoor House, 2015) and Clemson’s Home Garden Information Center (bit.ly/346xEeg) give the basics of selecting organic materials, layering, mixing and turning compost piles.

'Brown' matter

Starting a compost pile in the spring may require a few changes to standard instructions, particularly for “early birds” who already cleaned their yards of leaves, the basic ingredient in home compost piles.

Homebound workers who are cleaning out financial records at tax time likely will generate shredded paper. Shredded paper, which cannot be put into recycling bins in Charleston County, makes an excellent substitute for dead leaves in a compost pile, since both leaves and paper are “brown” ingredients, that is, ingredients made up mostly of carbon.

For optimal composting, ingredients should be mixed together uniformly. Shredded paper should be applied to the pile in very thin layers, since it tends to clump when it gets wet.

Live, water, laurel and willow oaks — evergreen oaks with small leaves — drop the last of their leaves in spring. These leaves decay very slowly because of a high tannin concentration and are so small that a lawnmower doesn’t cut them into smaller pieces. Putting them in a compost pile lengthens the time until the compost is ready to use, so I don’t use them.

Southern magnolia leaves also need to be raked at this time of year. These large leaves also decay slowly, but they can be chopped by a lawn mower and added to a compost pile.

'Green' matter

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Warm-season lawns with centipede or St. Augustine grass have greened and started to regrow within the past week. The first clippings of new, fresh grass are an essential ingredient in a new compost pile. The green grass provides nitrogen and stimulates growth of actinobacteria, the microorganisms that give compost a sweet, earthy odor. Composters should bag grass clippings and layer them with “brown” materials in their compost piles.

Since restaurants and coffee shops are closed to dining in, and residents of Charleston and Columbia are supposed to stay at home as much as possible for two weeks, more home cooking and brewing may generate vegetable scraps, eggshells and coffee grounds perfect for composting. The only vegetable scraps I don’t compost are cucumber peels, as they tend to attract fruit flies.

Those pests are also why I don’t put fruit scraps, other than citrus and banana peels, in compost. If fruit flies appear, the materials on which they congregate should be buried several inches deep in the pile.

Citrus peels are quickly covered by Penicillium fungi, so gardeners with severe mold allergies may want to avoid adding citrus.

Leaves, but never flowers or roots, of weeds can be added to compost. If the pile does not reach 160 degrees and stay there for three weeks, weed roots or seeds in the flowers may survive and be spread with the finished compost. The highest temperature I’ve ever recorded was 152 degrees in the center of the pile, the warmest part. Diseased plants also should not be added to a compost pile.

Managing compost

The microorganisms that grow in a compost pile and do the work of composting need food, water and air, just like larger living things. The organic matter in the compost pile provides food.

Rain provides water. If spring turns dry after an excessively wet winter, water should be added, one gallon at a time. The ideal pile should feel as wet as a sponge. Composting will stop if a pile is too dry, so the pile should be on the moister rather than the drier side.

If a pile develops a sour odor, it is too wet and not getting enough air. The solution is to add dry material, such as shredded paper or shredded leaves, and thoroughly mix the pile.

I use a compost thermometer to monitor the temperature in my compost pile. According to REOTEMP Instruments (bit.ly/2xzIwVI), composting is inactive below 80 degrees, so this is when I turn my pile. If the ingredients are thoroughly mixed when the pile is assembled, regular turning isn’t necessary based on my experience.

To grow the best plants possible, soils in the Lowcountry need amendments, and homemade compost is one of the best.