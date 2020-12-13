Gardening: Holly plants are ubiquitous with the holidays. Here's how to grow them in SC.

When it comes to decorating for the holidays, few plants come to mind in the same way the Holly does with its bright-red berries and dark, lustrous leaves.

Hollies, or Ilex spp., are in the Aquifoliaceae family and consist of over four hundred species. Hollies range from small compact shrubs up to large trees with everything in between. While the English and Chinese hollies, I. aquifolium and I. cornuta respectively, are the most common hollies used for decorations, there are plenty of other species that are often used. Hollies are often overplanted in the landscape setting due to their wide range of uses and adaptability but there are also some wonderful native species that are sometimes forgotten.

Hollies generally are dioecious, which means they have separate male and female plants. Theoretically, any male holly in bloom at the same time as a female holly will result in the fruits but not all species or cultivars require fertilization for fruit development. It is important to find out what type you are planting to ensure proper fruit development. Hollies transplant exceptionally well and are relatively adaptable depending on the area. Most hollies prefer well-drained, acidic soil and thrive in full sun. They can be transplanted at most times of the year but establish best when planted in the fall. There are few pest issues if planted and cared for properly, but some insect issues may arise so keep an eye out for those, such as scale. Hollies react well to pruning but this is best done in late winter to encourage new growth for the spring.

There are several native hollies, but one of the most common ones is the yaupon holly, I. vomitoria, which is found throughout the wild. These are evergreen shrubs with spineless leaves. The yaupon takes pruning well and can be utilized in a multitude of ways. The dwarf cultivars are often employed as boxwood alternatives and make for a disease-resistant hedge. The Japanese holly, I. crenata, is a similar species and is more common in nursery settings because of its more uniform growth but unfortunately is more prone to disease and insect issues.

Yaupon hollies also are an essential species for attracting birds, with the fruit on female individuals persisting through the winter into the spring. There is the weeping cultivar, ‘Pendula,’ that is an attractive specimen tree getting up to 20 feet tall with wonderful, pendulous branches.

Another species that is lesser-known of the holly shrubs, is the inkberry, I. glabra. One of my favorite native shrubs, it is an excellent species for use as a foundation shrub, hedges or even as a specimen plant. And while the fruits of this species do not have the same color as the yaupon, the fruits are widely eaten by many bird species and are great in any garden in which attracting wildlife is the goal. Most cultivars get up to 10 feet tall but react well to pruning and are shade-tolerant but prefer full sun like most Hollies. The inkberry is dioecious and needs both male and female individuals for fruit set. The inkberry is also known as a gallberry and is known for being used in the production of gallberry honey.

Of course, I would be remiss if I did not mention the dahoon, I. cassine. Though this species is seldom grown in the home landscape, it is a beautiful, native species that is often overlooked. The dahoon is one of those species that is used as a parent species, along with the American holly, I. opaca, for various hybrids such as the Foster’s holly group. The American holly is known for having significant leaf spines while the dahoon lacks any spines and often makes for a more attractive specimen. The main issue seen with the dahoon is that the foliage does not have the dark-green, lustrous look that many other hollies bear. That being said, the fruit set from the dahoon tends to far exceed many other species and is another favorite for various bird species.

There are other wonderful and unique native species apart from the previous species mentioned and all are worth looking into depending on the need for the landscape. Whether planting for attracting wildlife or just as a foundation shrub, there is a species for just about any situation.

For more information regarding hollies and their care, visit the Clemson Home and Garden Information Center at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/holly/.