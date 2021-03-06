Gardening: Growing tomatoes can be challenging but well worth it

March is finally here and with it the first signs of spring. While there are still some possible frosts in the future (be wary and watch the weather), we can now start to plan what vegetables we may want to grow in the garden.

Vegetable gardening is growing in popularity and it is easy to see why. Growing food for oneself is a wonderful way to not only get out into the garden but it also can be rewarding in many other ways. One of the most popular crops to grow, not just here in the Lowcountry but throughout the country, is tomatoes. And while tomatoes can be one of the more challenging plants to grow, even for experienced gardeners, there is nothing quite like the flavor of a freshly picked tomato out of the garden. Although, the ultimate question is, are tomatoes worth it?

The tomato plant has an interesting history. Solanum lycopersicum is native to South America like its cousin, the pepper. As a member of the Nightshade, or Solanaceae, family, the tomato was thought to be poisonous in the United States for many years, in which it was only grown as an ornamental. Slowly the perception changed, and thus became one of the more sought-after vegetable plants. With that growth in popularity came the continual “improvements” to the plant through breeding and genetic manipulation. But many of these changes were made with large-scale productions in mind. These have been improved with durability and aesthetics and therefore sacrificing much of the flavor.

Choosing the right cultivar, or variety, can be a challenge on its own. The number of varieties and types to choose from is substantial. There are many considerations when choosing the right tomato. The first is the plant size, which can range from dwarf, or patio plants, compact plants and then to the most common, the indeterminate size which most heirloom varieties are. The next step is to determine the fruit type. Whether cherry, grape or beefsteak tomatoes, there are types for any use. When determining the right one, look for recommended cultivars from reputable vendors or from your local Cooperative Extension agent.

The tomato plant, on its own, can be a relatively simple plant to grow. Generally, the seed is started indoors with plenty of light, or in a greenhouse and transplanted into the garden. This allows for the plant to be initiated before the chance of frost and ensures a head start to tomato production. The best time to plant tomatoes is at the end of March or early April, which gives it time for good flower production before the summer heat. When planting the ready transplants, contrary to the rules for most plants, plant deep. You will want to plant it to where only two to three sets of true leaves are above the soil line. Tomatoes produce adventitious roots which give a head start on proper root development, which in turn provides sturdier plants. Once planted, maintain consistent water to keep the plant healthy.

Once planted and growing, the difficulty begins. Tomatoes are prone to several different diseases and pests that can severely inhibit plant growth and fruit production. Many of the disease issues stem from soil-borne pathogens. It is imperative to not plant tomatoes in the same soil multiple seasons in a row. Instead, alternate the area with crops from different families. As an alternative, planting tomatoes in containers is a great way to help control some of the problems. Tomatoes take up relatively little space and thus can be grown successfully in containers, keeping in mind that as the plant gets taller, some form of staking is required to keep the weak stemmed plants upright. Tomato cages are the most common method, as these fit around the plant well, but be sure to put in these cages before the plants get too big.

Fertilizing is important as tomato plants are relatively heavy feeders. Consistent applications of tomato fertilizer should be enough for healthy growth, but be sure to read and follow the label of the fertilizer and of course, once the plants begin to flower, reduce the nitrogen input in order to have an adequate fruit production.

All this being said, tomatoes are wonderful plants and can produce some of the most wonderful fruit in the garden. Just a couple of cherry tomatoes provide delicious fruit every time one goes into the garden to work. Tomatoes do have some attributes that make them some of the more difficult to grow, but that makes that much more fun. So the question really should not be whether tomatoes are worth it, but how many should I grow?

For more information regarding tomatoes, go to Clemson’s Home and Garden Information center at hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/tomato. If interested in learning more about growing edible plants, consider attending the free webinar series on edible gardening. Register at eventbrite.com/e/143307810519 for the next in the series, which is all about vegetables, at 10 a.m. March 30.