Winter can be cold and dreary, and there is not much to appreciate in the garden. However, one plant shows off, providing some of the most attractive blooms in the landscape: the camellia. The camellia is an evergreen shrub native to Asia and in the tea family (Theaceae).

Camellias can include a multitude of cultivars and hybrids, many of which make excellent additions in the landscape. There are many gardens here in the Lowcountry that feature these amazing flowers through much of the fall and winter.

The camellia is an exceptional genus with plants ranging from the tea plant (Camellia sinensis), for which the family is named, to the many cultivars and hybrids. The best known is the Japanese camellia (C. japonica), which has been a part of the Southern landscape for more than 200 years. These exquisite shrubs provide an array of uses within the garden, the best of which blooms in the fall and winter when most other plants are dormant.

Whether planted as a single accent piece or as a large group, the camellia can put on a show. There are other species of camellia, the other main one being the sasanqua types (C. sasanqua and hybrids). Sasanqua types tend to be smaller, more compact and tend to bloom earlier than the Japanese types. The lesser-known tea-oil camellia (C. oleifera), which is one of the hardiest of the camellias, is usually hybridized with other species rather than grown as a standalone species.

It is important to select not only the right type but also the right spot. Camellias are a slow-growing plant but live for a long time. There are many cultivars and hybrids, in fact, over 2,300 registered with the American Camellia Society. Cultivars can range in size as well as blooming time. If plantings have staggered bloom times, it is possible to have color from October to February. There are many different flower forms, so keep that in mind when selecting the plant.

Camellias are relatively tough if planted correctly. The best time to plant is between November and February so the plant has a chance to establish before the heat of the summer. Camellias prefer well-drained, fertile, acidic soil. So when selecting the site, check to make sure it is well drained, and test to make sure the pH of the soil is slightly acidic (pH of 5 to 6.5 is preferable).

Camellias need to be planted where the root ball is a couple of inches higher than the soil line, as they cannot tolerate being planted too deep. Also keep in mind most camellias prefer partial shade, though there are sasanqua-type Camellias that can tolerate more sun.

Care for Camellias is relatively simple but important. They generally do not need much additional fertilizer, especially if the soil is fertile. If needed, only fertilize once or twice a year, and do so in the spring or early summer. They are drought tolerant, only needing supplemental irrigation during excessively dry periods. Be careful not to overwater, as this will rot the plant.

Pruning for camellias is not always necessary, but it is best to do so right after they bloom and no later than midsummer, which is when the blooms begin to set.

Camellias tend to have few diseases if cared for properly. Camellia dieback can be serious, but it is not common in healthy plantings. Root rot is common in improperly planted or overwatered specimens.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

There are a few pests that one needs to watch out for, as they can reduce the overall look and health of the plant. The most common insect issue for camellias is scale, especially tea scale. The insects pierce the plant tissue to feed, and heavy infestations can cause yellowing of the leaves, which reduces the overall health. When untreated, this can lessen the blooming and eventually cause dieback. Though not as common, spider mites can cause issues, especially in periods of drought.

The diverse array of flowers and blooms in camellias makes this one of my favorite flowers. There are many places that feature extensive camellia collections, especially Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, which in January and February have an array of elegant flowers.

Camellias are not a new plant but can be a magnificent addition to even the most mundane gardens and landscapes. Planting camellias can liven up the landscape when everything else can seem dull.

For an extensive list of camellia cultivars and varieties, visit the American Camellia Society. See Clemson’s Home and Garden Information Center, https://hgic.clemson.edu/all-factsheets/ for more information about planting and caring for camellias.