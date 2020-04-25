Gardening: Growing an edible landscape

Gardening can bring many joys, whether the occasional flower or the ripe fruit. Even for the novice gardener, the flowers and fruits bring beauty and solace even in these uncertain times.

But one does not have to sacrifice aesthetics for nourishment. There are plenty of alternatives to the conventional landscape of turf grass and shrubs, and it may be nice to include some interesting texture to the landscape.

While many ornamentals have edible parts, plenty of fruits, vegetables and herbs can provide style and elegance for your yard.

In the same way, if planting just a vegetable garden, it can be nice to add in some edible flowers, as these not only attract pollinators but help provide some allure to your garden.

When planning any landscape, you usually start with the largest item: trees. While ornamental trees are beautiful, adding in some like figs and loquats provide not only aesthetically pleasing ornamental features but also a great source of edible and nutritious fruit.

Figs and loquats have beautiful foliage with attractive fruits. Just be sure you store them, as they produce copious amounts.

And if you want a little slice of paradise, planting citrus provides sweet-smelling flowers and beautiful fruit. Just be sure to protect them in the case of a severe frost.

Many of us here in the Lowcountry enjoy palms in our landscape, but we tend to forget that the fruit of the Pindo palm, or jelly palm, are edible and can make a delicious jelly, hence the name.

Even the flowers of the native redbud are edible and are excellent additions to salads.

The second layer of a landscape is usually the shrubs and vines. There are numerous edible shrubs that have excellent ornamental features.

The often-underutilized pineapple guavas have bluish-green leaves and beautiful red-and-white flowers. They are slow growing but are attractive evergreen shrubs.

The native blueberries also provide the similar color and texture, though they are deciduous, and are pleasant whether in flower, fruit or just in leaf. These natives make decent shrubs.

Roses also produce an edible fruit. After the flower is done, the part left is known as a rose hip and is rich in vitamin C.

And let’s not forget the plum yew, or podocarpus, which is a handsome conifer with edible seeds.

There are edible vines as well to include, both the muscadine grape and the climbing blackberry.

To help fill in the open areas, adding in a variety of perennials and herbs can create a vibrant and enticing garden.

Many herbs can serve as attractive ornamentals. Thyme can serve as a pretty ground cover that has unique foliage and edible flowers.

Sage and rosemary are excellent perennial small shrubs that provide special texture.

Chives, which are members of the garlic family, can serve many purposes, such as repelling unwanted wildlife from important plants as well as providing that excellent but light onion or garlic flavor to dishes.

And while mints are pretty ground covers, they can spread and overtake many a garden bed. Many plants in the mint family are edible. If you want to incorporate these in a landscape, consider growing them in containers as opposed to in the ground.

There are several annual and perennial flowers that are edible. Daylilies come in different colors and make good border plantings.

Annuals such as nasturtiums, borage and certain marigolds can be added in to provide color and texture. These all do well interplanted with vegetables and ornamentals.

Even adding sunflowers can be a gorgeous addition, although they like a lot of sun and can get rather tall.

Calendulas and pansies are edible annuals to include in the fall.

Attractive vegetables, such as bush tomatoes and many peppers, can add a pop of color.

Artichoke and even Jerusalem artichoke, which is a root vegetable related to sunflower, has attractive flowers and foliage.

Okra, though it can get rather large, is a voracious producer of edible fruits. Just be sure to pick them often while they are small.

Pole beans can be a low-maintenance annual climber to fill in the vertical space.

Malibar spinach, a vine that is not related to regular spinach, can help fill in the vertical space and is much more heat tolerant than regular spinach.

For fall plantings, include kale and cabbage, as they have interesting foliage and are relatively simple to grow.

There are, of course, many more plants that I did not include. If interested, I would encourage looking into the numerous different ways to include edible plants into the landscape.

For information about gardening, check out hgic.clemson.edu/all-factsheets or contact your local Extension Agent.