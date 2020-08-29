Gardening: Exploring the hibiscus family

When thinking of a hibiscus, we, of course, picture the brilliant and colorful tropical hibiscus available each spring at most plant retailers.

This exquisite species, hibiscus rosa-sinensis, can elicit the feel of a tropical paradise as it attracts butterflies and hummingbirds alike. Yet while these are wonderful additions to the garden, the flowers do not last for long, and the plants themselves may be short-lived due to their sensitivity to frost.

There are, though, many other species within the hibiscus genus as well as unique plants within the hibiscus family, or Malvaceae, that can provide remarkable specimens.

Malvaceae, also known as the Mallow family, consists of numerous genera and many more different species ranging from tropical trees to native perennials.

This is a diverse family that includes the cacao tree, from which chocolate is derived, as well as the cotton shrub.

This family even includes the ‘King of Fruits,’ or the Durian, native to Southeast Asia. Unfortunately, these are not generally grown here for various reasons.

There are other interesting species that do well in our climate and are grown for a variety of reasons. Okra is grown here, not only for its wonderful fruit, but also its surprisingly charming flowers.

Hollyhocks, with their poppy-like flowers, are an excellent addition in any garden. These plants are biennial, though, meaning they do not flower until the second year but will reseed and can make excellent perennials.

We also have many others that make for excellent additions in the home landscape. Most of these grow well with damp soils and plenty of sun, though this may vary between species.

When it comes to the genus hibiscus, there are several species in contrast to the tropical hibiscus. The hardy species that grow well here include both shrubs and perennials.

The Rose of Sharon, H. syriacus, is a beautiful, deciduous shrub that thrives here in the heat. There are several cultivars to choose from with different blooming habits as well as different colored flowers.

The Rose of Sharon can tolerate most conditions in the Lowcountry and is valued for late season blooming. These bloom on new growth, so prune in spring to ensure plenty of flowers.

The Scarlett Swamp hibiscus, H. coccineus, is a large perennial, native to the Southeast, with large red flowers. Though, like other plants in this family, the flowers only last a day, it does keep on producing the blooms throughout the summer and fall.

There is the slightly smaller variety ‘Alba’ that is white but thrives just as well.

Finally, one of the more hybridized species, H. moscheutos, or Rose mallow, is not only hardy, acting as a perennial, but the flowers also rival the tropical in their colors and size.

There are some lesser-known plants within this family that are grown here.

The Giant Rose mallow, H. mutabilis, is a large shrub once found throughout the South. They also are known as the Confederate rose. Contrary to their name, though, these are native to Southeastern China and not the Southeastern United States.

The Wax mallow, Malviscus arboreus, is a native shrub. Also known as a Turk’s Cap, the flowers are interesting in the fact that they seem to never truly open but still attracts hummingbirds. Both species are generally passed from one gardener to the next as they are not commonly found in nurseries.

There is, of course, the most interesting plant in the Malvaceae family, the Marsh mallow. Althaea officinalis is the plant that gave the delicious confections marshmallows their name, since the root was one of the original ingredients.

Hibiscus, and Malvaceae as a whole, is a wonderfully diverse and interesting family. With the wonderfully eclectic array of flowers, there is species for everyone.

Whether the standard annual hibiscus or the lesser known Swamp Scarlett hibiscus, these plants are elegant and special in many ways. Though the flowers of most do not last more than a day, they tend to keep producing these flowers throughout the season, making them a sight to behold in the home landscape.