Gardening: Educate your irrigation system

It’s time to educate your irrigation system.

Basic irrigation controllers are programmed to run sprinklers for a specific amount of time on certain days. That’s pretty much it. They don’t know if it’s cloudy, how dry the soil is or what type of plants are being watered. Basic controllers are dumb.

Now, you can do your homework and adjust the minutes to account for water loss from the soil, average temperature and evapotranspiration. Your goal, as an irrigation manager, is to simply replace the water loss without overwatering. These factors, however, change on a daily basis. Most of us, I’ll wager, have better things to do than adjust the irrigation every morning. It’d be nice if the controller did it for us.

Like modern day thermostats and doorbells, smart irrigation controllers are Wi-Fi enabled and capable of daily self-adjustment based on water needs. You can have as much control over the programs as you want, or let a smart controller do its thing.

There are over a dozen products on the market. They cost more than basic controllers but are relatively affordable. We are using two smart controllers at the Trident Technical College horticulture program.

The Hunter Hydrawise controller can be programmed through a website or an app. The beauty of the app is that you can make changes or run zones from your phone. This allows me to evaluate, adjust or repair the irrigation system without walking back and forth to the controller. If I see something is dry, I just reach into my pocket. I can be in Texas and turn on the front lawn.

If the internet is down, I can change the program at the controller. I like this backup option. Some popular W-Fi enabled controllers can only be accessed through a website or app. While they are user-friendly, I have no ability to operate the controller without the internet.

Hunter Hydrawise is truly a smart controller. It will access local weather station data. Rain, temperature, humidity and wind are used to evaluate water loss and adjust programs automatically. On a cool and cloudy day, the irrigation runs fewer minutes. It saves you money and avoids overwatering. And you can review weather data and irrigation history and make changes from your living room.

For novices, you can set it and forget it and reap the benefits of daily adjustments based on weather. For the irrigation savvy, there are multiple settings to track and dial.

The Orbit B-Hyve controller is the more user-friendly option for the homeowner. The interface located on the controller is more intuitive than the Hunter Hydrawise. Even without Wi-Fi, the B-Hyve is easy to program. In addition, I’ve found the website and app very easy to operate. I can upload photos of each zone for identification. The website offers tutorial videos, such as calculating precipitation rate. Whereas the Hunter Hydrawise has numerous options for the irrigation professional, the Orbit B-Hyve is designed for the homeowner that’s easy to use with all the control in your pocket.

While it does have some smart capabilities, the B-Hyve does not link to local weather stations like the Hunter Hydrawise, so it won’t adjust programs with the same degree of accuracy. The B-Hyve is the best option for homeowners who want to add W-Fi capability without advanced knowledge of irrigation systems.

There are other smart irrigation controllers that offer similar benefits to improve irrigation efficiency, conserve water and expand your control. Even if you don’t have an irrigation system, there are Wi-Fi enabled controllers for the water spigot. From these, you can control when to turn on the garden hose or a drip tube.

If you have a Nest thermostat or a Ring doorbell in the house, contact any local irrigation equipment supplier to add an irrigation smart controller. Set it, forget it and save water.