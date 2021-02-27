Gardening: Do-it-yourself hypertufa sculptures require few ingredients

With hypertufa, you can be a sculptor. All you need is a few simple ingredients and an afternoon to mold your own pots and birdbaths.

Cement, or Portland cement, is the first ingredient. This is different than ready-mix concrete. Cement is the dusty active ingredient in concrete. It is usually sold in heavy bags, so a little muscle may be needed to get it home. When you work with cement, wear a dust mask and rubber gloves. A year ago, very few of us had a mask at home. Now we all do.

Peat moss is the second ingredient. It is the flaky organic matter found in bogs. It can be purchased at garden centers in large cubes. Fairly lightweight, it is easy to handle. This ingredient will add texture to the final product.

Perlite is the optional third ingredient. It is a lightweight material that looks like mini-Styrofoam pearls. It’s noticeable in many bags of potting soil. This ingredient will make the final product easier to handle. Vermiculite can be substituted for perlite. It’s a finer textured material, coppery in color but just as lightweight. Both materials might be harder to find at garden centers than the previously mentioned ingredients.

In some cases, the addition of perlite can cause certain castings to crack. Hypertufa also can be mixed with only cement and peat moss.

Mix all the dry ingredients in equal amounts in a large container, such as a bucket or tub. Wear a dust mask to avoid inhalation and rubber gloves to minimize contact with skin. Add water a little at a time and stir. Continue adding water until the mixture holds together when squeezed. Avoid making hypertufa soup. If there is too much water, which is easy to do, add more dry materials. Once you have a workable consistency, here’s what you can make.

Pots. You need two pots of different sizes, such as a 6” and 4” pot. Coat the inside of the larger pot with vegetable oil and fill the bottom with an inch or so of hypertufa. Coat the outside of the smaller pot with vegetable oil and insert into larger pot. Fill the space between the two pots with hypertufa.

After a few days, the vegetable oil coating should make the pots pull off. The mold will be soft enough to carve the sides if desired. Drill a drain hole to finish.

Birdbath. Line the inside of a circular trash lid with plastic. This will make it easier to remove once the form has cured. Form hypertufa into a concave shape. You can get interesting textures by pressing large leaves, such as elephant ears, on the surface or imbed with objects, such as seashells or sea glass.

Mushroom. The “trunk” of the mushroom can be sculpted with wide flares at the base. It can also be molded around a tall container. Next, dig a wide, shallow hole in the ground and form an upside-down mushroom cap. The soil will create an interesting rough texture on top of the cap.

Concrete hand. In this case, only mix cement and water. This reduces the chance of a finger breaking off. Fill a rubber glove, squeezing the mixture into the fingers. Tie off the glove and place in the desired position. Putting it inside a pot will allow you to curl the fingers.

Cover your sculptures with plastic to retain moisture. Cement doesn’t dry like glue. It chemically cures. While it can take up to 30 days to completely cure, hypertufa can often be removed from forms after a few days. The glove will need to be cut from the concrete hand.

When placed in the shade, moss will colonize the surface for a natural look. You can hasten the process by creating a moss slurry. Put two-parts moss, two-parts water, and one-part buttermilk or yogurt in a blender. Apply to hypertufa. Keep it moist until moss gets established. In no time, it’ll look like a gardening relic. And your sculpting career has begun.