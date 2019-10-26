Gourds, pumpkins and squash are members of the botanical squash family. Gourds usually produce nonedible fruit with a hard shell, while pumpkins and squash are edible.

Today, gourds are ornamentals used for decoration, but, in the past, at least one gourd (the bottle gourd) had a very specific, useful purpose.

The common small, multicolored, warty gourds (Cucurbita pepo subspecies ovifera) seen in the fall are related to acorn squash and summer squash. The colors, patterns, shapes and textures are determined by different mixes of genes.

Although they are considered pumpkins and not gourds, miniature pumpkins (Cucurbita pepo subspecies pepo) are used like gourds in fall displays. The different varieties range from small, round, jack-o-lantern pumpkins that weigh less than 2 pounds to short, flat, deeply sutured orange or white fruit that weigh five ounces. Miniature pumpkins are edible.

A “cushaw” is a curved squash. The cushaw squash or cushaw pumpkin, Cucurbita argyrosperma, is traditionally grown in southern Appalachia. The common type is ivory white with dark green stripes (“green-striped cushaw”), and another variety is orange striped. For some reason, cushaw plants are more susceptible to diseases than other squashes. Cushaw, like jack-o-lantern pumpkins, are both edible and decorative.

The bottle gourd (Lagenaria siceraria) is one of the oldest domesticated plants in the Americas, domesticated (“tamed”) about 10,000 years ago before many native food plants, like corn, beans and peppers. Apparently, having sturdy, water-tight containers was so important to early humans that they carried bottle gourd seeds with them as they migrated to new areas.

Bottle gourds, native to Africa, float well, and the seeds aren’t harmed by soaking in seawater. Dried bottle gourds very likely floated to South America from Africa and established themselves along the coast of South America.

Another name for bottle gourd is birdhouse gourd. Traditionally, they are used to make birdhouses for purple martins, insect-eating migratory birds. Directions for making a birdhouse are available from Johnny’s Selected Seeds (bit.ly/2Jg11S4).

Not all bottle gourds are shaped like a bottle. Different growers saved seeds to select shapes like a swan (bent neck), pear (short neck), apple (no neck) and club (elongated fruit). These types are sold at craft shows by specialty gourd growers, like Ghost Creek Gourds in Laurens (www.ghostcreekgourds.com).

Instead of being decorative like other gourds, a sponge gourd (Luffa aegyptica) is used as a natural sponge and strainer. Removing the skin of dried fruits reveals the fibrous center. After bleaching, a slice of the center can be added to homemade soap to provide a bit of “scrub.”

Bottle gourd and luffa, which prefer warm growing conditions, are the easiest gourds to grow in South Carolina. C. pepo gourds and jack-o-lantern pumpkins are not recommended for growing in South Carolina, as they are susceptible to several diseases and insects and do not set fruit well in our hot, humid summers.

Miniature pumpkins are easier to grow than jack-o-lantern pumpkins. Because the fruit is so small, miniature pumpkin plants produce dozens of fruits instead of just a few large pumpkins. The variety ‘Jack-Be-Little’ is one of the favorite miniature pumpkins grown at the Coastal Research and Education Center.

‘Jill-Be-Little,’ an improved sister variety, is partially resistant to powdery mildew, a common disease on many squashes, pumpkins and gourds.

‘Baby Boo,’ a popular white mini pumpkin, also produces many fruit, although some will rot before harvest.

Black rot and anthracnose are two disease problems that can rot gourds before they dry. To extend the shelf life, freshly harvested or purchased gourds can be immersed in a 5 percent (1:19) dilution of chlorine bleach for a few minutes and then allowed to dry completely. (Be sure to wear rubber gloves and avoid splashing bleach solution on clothing.)

Small gourds that appear shiny may have been covered with shellac after harvest to preserve them. There’s no reason to bleach shellacked gourds, since the shellac will not allow bleach to disinfect the surface of the gourd. If the gourd already had the beginnings of black rot before the coating was applied, it may still rot.

For more information about gourds in South Carolina and crafting with gourds, visit the South Carolina Gourd Society at bit.ly/32IN2Mf.