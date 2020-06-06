Gardening: Cultivating roses worth the challenges

The rose is one of the most popular flowers in the garden, but many consider them too demanding for their own yard. However, growing roses is not as difficult as one would think.

Though there are challenges associated with roses, the beauty and grace they add to any landscape is undeniable. Roses have long been considered the "Queen of Flowers," representing a myriad of things from beauty to peace.

Roses are members of the Rosa, a genus in the family Rosaceae, or the rose family, which contains many of the common fruit-bearing plants. There are hundreds of species in this genus in which many have been bred and hybridized with over 6,000 varieties and cultivars.

Roses are divided into multiple groups, the most commonly grown today are what are considered modern roses. Make sure to pick a disease-resistant cultivar as these will have fewer issues.

Growing roses

Roses can tolerate a variety of soil types but like plenty of organic matter, plenty of sun and well-drained, rich soil. A pH of 6-7 is ideal, so have a soil test done to best prepare the soil.

Providing good air circulation is important as this helps reduce disease. Avoid planting roses near certain fruit trees in the same family as well as those can spread insects and diseases.

The best time to plant container roses is in the spring. When planting roses, amend the soil with plenty of compost and make sure not to plant too deep. Since most roses are grafted, burying the graft union can lead to significant decline. Though roses do prefer well-drained areas, they require adequate water and do poorly if allowed to dry out.

Common pests

There are, of course, plenty of issues that come with growing such exquisite flower. The most common insect during the late spring is usually Japanese beetles. Though other beetles feed at night, making them hard identify, Japanese beetles feed during the day and have a unique lustrous green body. Though they can be quite damaging to plants, they are easy to pick off and throw in soapy water to kill them.

Another insect that is much more difficult to control on roses are thrips. These small insects feed on flowers and cause deformed flower buds that may fall prematurely. Beneficial insects may be the best control against thrips. Resort to chemical control only if the infestation has reached its threshold.

There are other less common pest issues, but it is good to monitor your plants for any damage or insect populations.

Diseases on plants

There are several diseases that can affect roses. The most common is black spot. This fungus spreads during warm, wet periods and is exacerbated by poor air circulation. Powdery mildew is another fungal issue that is more prominent when the plant has too much shade.

The multiflora rose, a wild invasive species, can be a serious issue for cultivated roses. These plants are highly susceptible to rose rosette virus. Remove any of the multiflora roses found in and around the garden. This virus is spread through mites and, unfortunately, is untreatable. Once infected, remove and immediately dispose of the plant to avoid spread.

Proper care of roses can be the best method of controlling problems.

Once roses are planted, a good regimen of fertilizer and pruning will keep the overall health and vigor.

Fertilize roses based on the soil test results after each flush of blooms, depending on the type.

Stop fertilizing in the fall before a chance of frost, as new growth is susceptible to frost damage.

Pruning roses

Pruning roses is one of the most important aspects of proper care. Pruning increases air flow and promotes new growth. It should be done with a sharp pair of bypass pruners. Deadheading, or removing faded or spent flowers, should be done down to the first set of five leaflets in order to promote more blooms.

More Information For specific information on pruning, visit https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/pruning-roses/.

If rose hips, the fruit of a rose, is desired, then allow the last set of blooms to remain through the first frost. Only use rose hips from roses that have not been sprayed.

Be sure to clean the pruners before and after pruning and periodically while pruning.

Remove any dead or diseased stems first. It is best to prune out the center to help improve air circulation. When and how to prune should always be done based on the type of rose.