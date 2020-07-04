Gardening: Create living plant sculptures with topiaries and standards

The Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden in Bishopville is the most famous display of artistic pruning in the state. Gardeners who wish to beautify their yards or add a focal element can use two classic pruning techniques to achieve something on a smaller scale.

A topiary is a perennial plant, usually woody, pruned into an artistic shape. Regular pruning is necessary to fit new growth into the desired design. The frequency of pruning depends on the plant’s growth rate.

Topiaries can be made in any shape imaginable, even some that seem impossible, such as a cube balanced on one corner. Animal shapes are popular.

The classic shape is a three-tiered arrangement that looks like three balls spaced at regular intervals on a stick, with the top ball at the end. Evergreens can be pruned into a spiral shape by selectively removing branches all along the main stem. These typical topiaries can be purchased from garden centers.

Topiary may also describe viny herbaceous plants trained to grow over a chicken wire frame. This type of topiary is not covered in this article.

Since I’m a do-it-yourself gardener, I made my own topiary from a dwarf or shrubby southern yew (Podocarpus macrophyllus ‘Maki’). I selected a plant with a prominent main stem and grew it for about 2 years until it reached the desired height of six feet before I cut it.

I marked the stem to delineate six 12-inch-long sections. The bottom section and two more alternating sections were stripped of all branches pointing straight out or down. Branches that pointed up into the section above were kept, since they provide the bottom layer of the ball of foliage.

Branches in the top section and two alternating sections below were trimmed into a rounded shape. Branches or branch ends that stuck too far up or down into the bare sections above and below were pruned. Generally, the bottom ball is cut a bit larger than the middle, which is a bit larger than the top ball.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

After the initial shaping, a southern yew topiary needs to be trimmed only about twice a year after main growth periods in spring and fall to maintain the shape or encourage branching. The top ball of my topiary never has been as thick as the two lower ones.

A standard can be viewed as a topiary taken to the extreme. Only the top level of a three-tiered topiary is allowed to grow. The rest of the trunk is kept bare and branchless like the trunk of a tall tree.

The unusual shape of a common ornamental draws attention to it. Transforming a normally low-growing plant like lantana (Lantana camara) as a standard adds an upright element to the landscape.

Standards can be made from a greater variety of plants than topiaries, since the plant does not need to branch prolifically, just grow from the main growing point at the top of the stem. Perennials that form partly woody stems can be made into standards. A rose standard is classic. The shrubby herbs rosemary and bay (Laurus nobilis) are other excellent choices.

One problem with a standard is that it may be top-heavy and unstable in the wind. I once bought a California bush daisy or golden shrub daisy (Euryops pectinatus) standard on clearance. It was at least five feet tall, not counting the pot. I transplanted it to a glazed ceramic pot, but the pot was too small to provide enough counterweight to the top. The plant and pot tipped over several times, cracking the pot.

In general, plants selected for topiaries and standards should be those adapted to growing in a pot, which generally means they grow well with a small root area. Since soil in pots will dry out occasionally (unless you are a more conscientious waterer than I am), it is helpful to choose plants that are somewhat drought tolerant. All of the plants mentioned above, plus many others, fit these two criteria.

With a bit of patience and attention to detail, plants can be turned into living sculptures to add interest to any yard.