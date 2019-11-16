Many columns I write generate questions from readers. In some answers to recent questions below, I refer to fact sheets from Clemson University’s Home Garden Information Center (HGIC) at hgic.clemson.edu. To find the fact sheet, enter the fact sheet number in the search box.

Are mushrooms in my yard cause for concern?

It depends on where the mushrooms are growing. If they are in the lawn, e.g., growing in a fairy ring, they usually won’t harm the grass, although the grass inside the ring may be more sensitive to drought stress (HGIC 2355). Yellow mushrooms growing at the base of viburnum, oak, Ligustrum, peach or gardenia may be a sign of Armillaria root rot, a disease of these woody plants. (See the photo in HGIC 2006.) Armillaria root rot causes a slow decline of these plants. Oaks with Armillaria root rot should be checked by an arborist, as the roots eventually will not be able to support the tree during hurricane-force winds.

Squash vine borers are taking over my garden. Can I control them organically?

The best thing to do is to kill all borers you find to prevent them from overwintering in the soil in your garden. HGIC 2207 has other suggestions for cultural practices to manage squash vine borers.

What native plants can I grow?

The Guide to Rain Gardens in South Carolina includes a list of hardy native plants. To live in a rain garden, plants must be unusually tolerant of wet and dry soil, so they should do well planted in a wide variety of sites.

Note that a few plants in the guide perform better in the Upstate than in the Lowcountry. You can double-check adaptability by contacting local garden centers or the master gardeners at your local county Extension office.

Why is a crew in our neighborhood trimming and skinning the bark from palmetto palms?

What the pruners are cutting is (hopefully) not the bark but the ends of the leaf stalks. “Palmetto bugs” (cockroaches) and other insects are reported to hang out there, so some people like to have them trimmed to reduce insect infestations. On tall trees, leaves falling could be a hazard to pedestrians. Some people prefer the look of the smooth bark with the leaf ends removed. There’s no plant-related reason to trim the ends of the leaves. When trimming, be careful not to cut into the smooth gray bark, which protects the trunk, just like bark on any other tree.

We are not beginning gardeners but have only lived in the Lowcountry for seven years. We have plants that look like you poured hot water on them, or they just wilt — pinks, lambs’ ear and speedwell, just to name a few.

The three plants you mentioned are succumbing to the excess heat and moisture of the Lowcountry. Speedwell and lamb’s ears are notoriously short-lived here, sometimes only one season. Pinks planted in the fall usually last 18 months, but I have lost about 40 percent of the plants I planted last fall due to the wet winter and wet early summer.

A good reference for perennial gardeners is "Garden Perennials for the Coastal South," by Barbara J. Sullivan, UNC Press, 2003.

In the areas of my garden where I don’t lay down a weed barrier, grass grows all over the place. Should I put weed barrier over my entire garden, or should I use something like straw?

Since the weed barrier is working, I'd suggest more of that. One of my gardening mottos is "More of what works, less of what doesn't." You can spread a thin layer of your choice of mulch over the weed barrier for a more natural look. Straw would work initially, but as it breaks down, it will allow grass to come through.

Is the bay laurel (sweet bay) native shrub that we have on our property the same edible bay leaf plant that can be used for cooking?

Sweet bay, or sweetbay magnolia, botanically Magnolia virginiana, is not the same as (culinary) bay, Laurus nobilis. “Bay laurel” is sometimes used as a name for bay, since it is in the laurel family, not for sweet bay, which is in the magnolia family.