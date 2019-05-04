Earth stars (Cryptanthus species) are different from most bromeliads. They are terrestrial, which means they are grown in rich, organic soil.
Cryptanthus means “hidden flower” in Greek because the flowers are produced between the leaves and are not easily seen.
The common name, earth star, was given because of the shape of the plant.
They come in a variety of different shapes, colors, patterns and sizes. Its two best-known members, pineapples and Spanish moss, give an idea of the diversity of this group of plants, according to Clemson Cooperative Extension.
Growing plants
Most bromeliads are easy to grow indoors or in the greenhouse. They have attractive forms and leaf colors, many with flowers that can last for months.
Bromeliads grown as houseplants vary in size from one inch to 2 to 3 feet tall.
These easy-to-care-for plants are native to Brazil; therefore, earth stars grow best in a moist and humid climate. Don’t place them near a heat or air vent as they will dry out.
Like all bromeliads, earth stars will flower once then die. The parent plant will produce “pups,” which are small clones of the parent that develop in the center or base of the original plant.
I got my first earth stars many years ago and continue to grow the offspring of the original plants.
The “pups” are easily detached from the parent and planted into potting soil. Just gently press the end of the plant into the soil mix and water, and you will have a new generation of earth stars to enjoy.
Growing needs
Bromeliads need strong light to grow well and produce flowers. Most require filtered light, with a few exceptions. The plants need warm temperatures to survive and grow well. These should be at least 60 degrees to 70 degrees.
Water bromeliads well and allow the soil to dry before watering again. Many bromeliads hold water in a leaf cup called a tank. The tank should be kept filled with water at all times. Be careful when you fill the tank not to let water soak the soil.
Bromeliads are prone to root rot if the soil is kept wet. Flush the tank periodically by pouring fresh water into it, inverting and filling again. This will prevent stagnation and buildup of mineral salts.
Proper drainage is essential. The soil mix must be porous enough to allow water to drain off quickly and allow air to reach the roots. It should never be soggy.
Bromeliads need humid air to prosper. Most houses are not moist enough and you will need to provide humidity for your plants by misting them frequently. This is especially vital for “air plants” that obtain moisture from the air.
Bromeliads need fertilizer but use it at half strength or less. Mist the leaves in summer with very diluted liquid fertilizer.
Problems
In the home, plant diseases are rarely a problem. Too much or too little water, plus insects and mites, are the main problems.
Root rot usually results from a soil mix that does not drain quickly or overly frequent watering.
Scale and mealy bugs are the most frequent insect pests of bromeliads.
Forcing to flower
You can force bromeliads to flower by placing the plant inside a clear, airtight plastic bag with a ripe apple for two to three days.
Depending on the type of plant you have, flowering will begin in 6 to 14 weeks.