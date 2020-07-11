Gardening: Capturing the sweet success of beekeeping

Our bees are working hard.

It’s been fun just to watch them return from foraging with back legs heavy with pollen. It’s very different from the first colony we adopted a few years ago. Quite the opposite, actually.

This colony is busy from sunrise to sunset. Still, it was surprising to inspect the hive only two months since their arrival to find the honey frames completely full.

We hadn’t planned on harvesting honey. As a rule of thumb, it’s generally left alone the first year so the bees have plenty for the winter. But after consulting a few mentors, we decided to make some room in the hive while leaving plenty of honey for the colony.

We suited up and carefully inspected the hive. The queen was in the bottom box where the brood cells were capped. The honey frames were in the boxes above it. A deep box, when fully loaded with honey, can weigh as much as 90 pounds. It’s a shocking lift when you’re not expecting it.

After confirming there was no capped brood in the upper boxes and the queen was safe in the bottom, we gently brushed the bees off a few frames and took them to a remote area. Once the hive was reassembled, we brought them inside.

More serious beekeepers have a honey extractor. This is a stainless steel container used to spin the frames after the caps have been removed. Centrifugal force drains the chambers and the honey is dispensed from a bottom spout. We have no such equipment.

After studying several alternative methods, we acquired two 5-gallon buckets, drilled holes in the bottom of one of them and placed paint strainer mesh in both of them. The mesh is similar to cheese cloth and will filter out waxy comb and other debris. We then placed the bucket with holes inside the second bucket.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

A narrow board was placed across the top to support a honey frame. There are many tools that quickly uncap the comb. We used a kitchen knife. A surprising amount of honey came out. After scraping off the comb with a spatula, we suspended the bucket with the holes over the bottom bucket and let it drain overnight. The honey passed through the mesh strainer in each bucket. In the morning, we had a bagful of beeswax and a good bit of honey.

We melted the wax in a crockpot and poured it into empty yogurt containers. It can be used to make candles or lip balm. Any guesses what family and friends are getting for Christmas?

The honey went into sealed jars and placed in a dark cabinet. It’s a bit cloudy and, I think, not as sweet as store-bought honey. When properly stored, the shelf life is nearly indefinite. The low moisture content, low pH and antibacterial properties keep it from spoiling.

Raw honey, though, can crystallize. Jars of honey with comb tend to crystallize faster. Dark, warm storage can slow down the process. It’s still safe to eat crystallized honey. However, placing the jar in a pot of warm water can decrystallize it, but don’t boil it.

Pasteurized honey has been exposed to high temperatures. Yeast cells and bacteria are removed, but so are some of the beneficial elements. Raw honey is more nutritious and higher in antioxidants. Its antibacterial properties are known to heal wounds, reduce inflammation and effectively treat a cough. Raw honey also contains bee pollen and bee propolis, the glue-like substance they use in the hive. Both are sources of vitamins, nutrients and amino acids.

Be aware, however, that raw honey may contain bacteria spores that cause botulism poisoning. Avoid giving raw honey to children under the age of 1. As we age, our gut biomes prevent the bacteria from growing.

It’s generally recommended that even pasturized honey not be given to babies as it could contain the spores.

We’ve enjoyed the entire process of beekeeping. The raw honey is a bonus. But if I tally what we’ve spent, our first jar probably cost us $500. If you have a beekeeper friend, you’ll probably get it much cheaper.