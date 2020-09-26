Gardening: Beyond daffodils — dome spring bulbs work better than others

Daffodils are by far the best spring bulbs for the South. My second favorite bulbs are Spanish bluebells (Hyacinthoides hispanica) because they bloom dependably and multiply.

Spring star flower is a close third. Other spring bulbs, including summer snowflake, star of Bethlehem, grape hyacinth and tulip are less dependable in the Lowcountry.

Flowers of spring star flower (Ipheion uniflorum) are perfectly shaped, flat, six-pointed stars. They are blue or white, although I have grown only the blue cultivar "Ralph Fiedler."

Spring star flower is short. The leaves are about 1.5 inches tall, and the flower stalk is 2 to 3 inches tall. The leaves emerge about a month before the flowers appear in late February to early March.

Spring star flower will “naturalize” easily, that is, spread. My original planting of 10 bulbs now covers 10 square feet. Spring star flower blooms well in full or part sun to part shade, but it will not bloom in full shade.

Summer snowflake (Leucojum aestivum) flowers remind me of large lily-of-the-valley flowers, broad, ivory white, upside-down bells with a wavy edge. Summer snowflake blooms with late daffodils, usually in mid- to late March but occasionally not until mid-April.

I have seen thick rows of summer snowflake blooming nicely downtown near The Battery. My five plants have never bloomed all at once. Most years only one or two bloom, but I have had a few flowers every year.

Most writers say that summer snowflake is a much better choice for the South than spring snowflake (Leucojum verum), which needs cold winters to bloom. Elizabeth Lawrence grew both species in her Raleigh, N.C., garden, so gardeners in Upstate South Carolina in USDA Zone 7b may be able to enjoy spring snowflake.

Leaves of star of Bethlehem (Ornithogalum oligophyllum) look like crocus leaves because they are dark green, long, slender and shiny. The flowers are milky white with a pale green stripe on the outside of each petal. My plants are no more than 3 inches tall, a bit shorter than normal.

Unfortunately, star of Bethlehem bloomed for only two years after planting. Like most bulbs that are not adapted to the South, leaves still emerge, but flowers do not follow.

Grape hyacinth (Muscari species) are small, eye-catching spring bulbs with dense clusters of tiny upside-down flowers. Like star of Bethlehem, mine bloomed a few years and then slowly declined. I might see a stray flower every so often.

I agree with Barbara Sullivan, who puts grape hyacinths on her list of “Perennials to Avoid” in "Garden Perennials for the Coastal South" (2003, University of North Carolina Press). She recommends Spanish bluebell as a well-adapted alternative.

Besides flowers, one use for grape hyacinth is as a natural marker for spots where daffodils are planted among other plants. Grape hyacinth leaves will emerge as early as October to show where daffodil bulbs might be disturbed during fall planting.

Having grown up in Michigan and traveled to Holland, Mich., as a child, tulips are one of the flowers I wish I could grow, but winters are not cold enough in South Carolina to induce tulips to flower.

Growing pre-cooled tulip bulbs in pots is one way to enjoy a few flowers, but even that technique is not fool proof. Last year, I planted three red tulips as a Valentine’s Day surprise for my wife. All three bloomed but at different times and at different heights.

Spring star flower, summer snowflake and star of Bethlehem, like daffodil, are deer resistant. Deer will eat Spanish bluebells sometimes. Tulips don’t stand a chance around deer or squirrels.

According to Brent Heath of Brent and Becky’s Bulbs, spring-flowering bulbs can be planted when soil temperatures are below 60 degrees.

Gardeners who don’t have a compost thermometer to measure their soil temperature can use readings from the South Carolina State Climatology Office (bit.ly/32SLu4W).

For example, by Nov. 3, 2019, three of the four locations reported temperatures at or below 56 degrees, so November is planting time for bulbs.

Gardeners who want more than yellow daffodils next spring should plant Spanish bluebells and spring star flower this fall.