I know someone who is terrified by frogs. She doesn’t know if it’s the sticky toes or the bulging eyes that cause her to sometimes literally cry. She’s aware they’re harmless, and yet she’s fine holding a cockroach.

Bugs are at the top of many of our do-not-touch lists. The vast majority of insects are harmless. Cockroaches are reviled in the kitchen. Although they can spread germs, they won’t bite or sting. Affectionately known as palmetto bugs, these cockroaches can fly. The first time I saw one seemed like a Halloween prank.

A regular spray regime keeps most of cockroaches outside, but every once in a while, one will find its way in. I’m not too bothered by them; after all, they don’t bite or sting. But I’m not thrilled if one crawls in my bed.

Nonetheless, there are insects that should give us concern.

Fire ants are well known for leaving burning welts. These diminutive critters bite down with mandibles to get a grip. The painful part comes when the fire ant curls up to sting you. For most of us, the sting is painful. For others, an allergic reaction can cause massive swelling.

Fire ants are in the order of Hymenoptera, which also includes wasps and bees. Many of these insects have complex social orders that are mostly composed of females with dangerous ovipositors. For most insects, an ovipositor is only for laying eggs. The ovipositors of many hymenopterans have evolved into lethal weapons. Some wasps can paralyze another insect in order to lay her eggs. When the eggs hatch, a warm and living meal is waiting.

The velvet ant, otherwise known as the cow killer, is a wingless wasp that looks more like an enormous orange and black ant. She’s not a plant pest but rather a hunter armed with one of the most painful stingers in nature. You might want to leave her alone.

Naturally, we’re all aware of how painful a wasp or bee sting feels. However, you might be surprised that some caterpillars can hurt worse. The Lowcountry hosts several stinging caterpillars. They don’t bite or even have an evolved ovipositor. Instead, they are covered in venom-tipped spines. All it takes is brushing up against one on a tree branch for the burning and swelling to begin. You might not even feel it at first. Some people experience the discomfort over their entire arm and the pain can last for hours.

Most stinging caterpillars have anatomical features that clearly signal their danger. The io moth caterpillar looks like a living cactus. The saddleback caterpillar has bundles of spines on both ends in addition to a bright green, saddle-shaped pattern.

Some caterpillars, however, are imposters. Tomato hornworms, wooly bears and gulf fritillaries sport harmless spines. Nonetheless, avoid picking up an insect if you’re unsure. Although nature is usually pretty good at warning us, sometimes we can be fooled. The puss moth caterpillar, for instance, looks like a cute little tribble from "Star Trek" begging to be picked up, but lurking beneath that fuzz is a row of venomous spines.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Spiders, on the other hand, are rarely something we want to touch. One of the most proficient hunters in the insect world, spiders typically paralyze their victims with a venomous bite. Black widows are well known for the red hourglass marking on the bottom of their abdomen. Their painful bite can last for hours.

Their cousin, the brown widow, also has the red hourglass. With a brown body and striped legs, she seems to be more prolific than the black widow. You will find her under decks and in sheds and garages.

Her egg sacs are easily identifiable: several white, spiky balls clustered in a web. She isn’t likely to bite you. However, sometimes she lays her eggs under a pot or inside the garage door where you may accidentally grab her.

If a bite or sting is painful, ice the area to reduce pain and swelling. Elevate the area, if possible, and take over-the-counter pain medication. If you see a medical professional, bring remains of the insect for identification.